Gastroenterologist reveals 4 best oils for deep frying so you can enjoy crispy pakoras this monsoon: Ghee to avocado oil

Monsoons are almost here. As rain brings down the temperature and makes the sweltering heat a bit bearable, it also means the demand for crispy pakoras and tea increases. But eating deep-fried food may not be the best option for your overall health, especially heart and gut health. Some oils are better than others for deep frying.

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH (gastroenterology and hepatology), deep frying is not the healthiest cooking method, but for occasional use, you can get away by opting for oils that are best for deep frying.

The 4 best oils for deep frying

In a post shared on May 9, Dr Sethi listed 4 oils for deep frying and also mentioned their highest smoke point. For the uninitiated, a high smoke point is 400 degrees Fahrenheit and higher, and oils with a high smoke point are best used for frying. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Gastroenterologist Reveals 4 Best Oils for Deep Frying.” Let's find out the oils he suggested:

1. Refined coconut oil

Per the gastroenterologist, refined coconut oil is rich in saturated fats and has a high smoke point of about 400 degrees, making it a good option for deep frying.

2. Refined olive oil

Dr Sethi stated that refined olive oil is also a good option as it is rich in monounsaturated fats and has a high smoke point of around 465 degrees Fahrenheit. “Remember, extra virgin olive oil is not a good choice for deep frying,” he added.

3. Ghee

Per the gastroenterologist, ghee or clarified butter has a high smoke point of approximately 450 degrees Fahrenheit, making it another great choice for deep frying.

4. Avocado oil

Lastly, avocado oil also has a high smoke point of around 520 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sharing the list, Dr Sethi stressed, “Avoid seed oils like sunflower, soybean, and canola, which are high in polyunsaturated fats and can oxidise at high temperatures.”

As for mustard oil and groundnut oil, when asked in the comments if they are good options for deep frying, Dr Saurabh stated, “Mustard oil is okay in moderation. Consumption in large amounts and over long periods of time can cause heart issues due to its erucic acid content. Peanut oil is good for high-heat cooking”

What happens when oil is oxidised?

In an Instagram video, cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explained that seed oils like sunflower, soybean, canola, and corn are industrial products made in factories using high heat, chemicals, and pressure to extract tiny amounts of oil. This process oxidises the oil, damaging its structure even before it reaches your plate.

“When you consume these oxidised oils, they create free radicals in your body - highly inflammatory compounds that damage your cells and link to heart disease, obesity, cancer, and more. Most of these oils are loaded with omega-6 fatty acids, especially linoleic acid. In excess, this disrupts your body's natural balance, increasing inflammation, harming your cholesterol, and raising your risk of diabetes and other chronic conditions. Some even contain trans fats, which are well known to be dangerous and linked to cancer and heart disease,” he explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.