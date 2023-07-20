With the occasional rain and sun throughout the day, the evenings these days are often decorated in overcast and drizzles. And when it rains in the evening, how can we not crave some lip-smacking pakoras to fit the mood? The monsoon time is perfect for amazing evening snacks as they can be made at home easily and enjoyed with family. But what about the calories, and the oil, and the impact of them on our health? We have a healthy fix to that? What if we take the goodness of spinach and make them into pakoras so that the snacks are a perfect blend of tasty and healthy? Palak Pakoras for the evening snack cravings. Recipe inside(Unsplash)

We have curated a super easy and simple recipe of making palak pakoras at home which can be relished with family and friends in these amazing monsoon evenings:

Ingredients:

10-12 spinach leaves

1 cup gram flour (besan)

¼ tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

Date and tamarind chutney to serve

Lasoon chutney to serve

Method:

Take besan in a large bowl and add carom seeds, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, asafoetida, salt with sufficient amount of water. Everything should be mixed together to form a smooth batter with coating consistency. Take a kadai and heat oil. Then, each spinach leaves should be dipped in the batter and then fried in oil till they are crispy and brown. The extra oil should be drained and then served with green chutney and date and tamarind chutney.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

Benefits:

Spinach comes with multiple health benefits. They are loaded with green goodness and are known for boosting the hydration of the body. They also help in curbing appetite and keeping the eyes healthy. Regular consumption of spinach helps in strengthening the immune system as well.

