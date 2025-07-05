Who is Papa Jake? 102-year-old WWII veteran explains what Fourth of July means to him

A 102-year-old World War II veteran has an inspiring message for his fellow Americans. Jake Larson, lovingly known as “Papa Jake” on TikTok, recently opened up to Fox News Digital about what July 4 means to him. Recalling his time in the army, the veteran expressed his gratitude towards those fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Jake Larson, AKA Papa Jake, served in the US Army during the Second World War. He is 102 years old now.(Instagram/ @storytimewithpapajake)

Papa Jake’s message for America

In a Fox News interview published Thursday, the 102-year-old WWII hero said that Independence Day is a special time for him. “When the Fourth of July comes around each year, I think about how lucky we all are living in this country. In this country, we don’t care where you came from — we’re all Americans. If you fight for our freedoms in America, you are an American,” Larson explained.

He went on to say that people who died for their country were heroes for him. Larson further said, “I don't think any of us ever thought we'd be heroes. We didn't go over there to be heroes. We went over to kick Hitler's [b**t] out of Europe.”

Jake Larson on World War II experience

The former soldier recalled that he fought in six battles during the Second World War. He was also part of the Battle of the Bulge. Larson revealed that he signed up for the armed forces in 1938. He was only 15 at that time, so he lied about his age to enlist in the National Guard.

When Pearl Harbor was attacked, Papa Jake was only 18 years old. The TikTok sensation joked that he was unaware that the place even existed before it was attacked. Larson spent three years in Europe after Pearl Harbor. He was given the night shift for the G3.

Jake Larson was part of the D-Day landings in 1945. On the day of the operation, he carried his rifle over his head at Omaha Beach while the water was up to his chin. He explained that enemy soldiers were shooting at forces from the shore, with landmines laid out as well.

Larson was part of the 16.4 million Americans who served in the Second World War. Out of these veterans, 66,143 were alive in 2024, according to the US Department of Veteran Affairs.

FAQs:

1. Who is Jake Larson?

He is a 102-year-old World War II veteran, better known as Papa Jake on social media.

2. How long was Jake Larson in Europe?

He was in Europe for three years after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor led to the entry of the United States in World War II.

3. Why is July 4 celebrated in the US?

The occasion, also known as Independence Day, marks the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.