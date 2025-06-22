World War III memes flood social media as US strikes Iran’s nuclear facilities

In times of difficulty, the world takes recourse in humour. Proving this point without a doubt is the sheer number of World War III memes that have cropped up on social media ever since the US military struck three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday. World War III memes flood social media after USA's strikes on Iran.

U President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States has "completed a successful attack" at three Iranian locations – Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. He warned Iran against carrying out retaliatory attacks, saying the US could hit more targets “with precision, speed and skill.”

The strikes signal the United States directly joining Israel ’s war aimed at decapitating the country’s nuclear programme, reported AP.

World War III memes flood social media

The strikes have also led to fears of World War 3 in the offing. On the social media platform X, ‘World War III’ has begun trending in the United States. Many of the posts on this topic are memes that lay bare the anxieties of the general public about a possible war.

Trump’s old posts were dug out

Concerns were also raised about how a war would affect the economy

Iran confirms strikes

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed that attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz sites, but it insisted that its work will not be stopped.

The decision to directly involve the US in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities. But US and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,500-kilogram) bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

(With inputs from AP)