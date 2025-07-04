White House to host UFC fight? Trump reveals surprising plan for 250th Independence Day

Donald Trump has decided to host the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the White House as part of America’s 250th Independence Day celebration next year. The announcement was made by the US President on the eve of the Fourth of July celebration at a rally in Iowa, per Variety. File photo of Donald Trump (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“Every one of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of 'America250' and I even think we're going to have a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fight,” Trump said.

Sharing details about the blockbuster bout, he added that the championship fight will draw a crowd of “20,000 to 25,000 people.” The commander-in-chief continued, “We are going to have some incredible events, some professional events, some amateur events,” per the outlet.

Donald Trump’s connection to UFC

Trump and UFC president Dana White are friends, and the former's now-closed arena, the Trump Taj Mahal, used to host UFC in 2001.

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We're going to have a UFC fight. We're going to have a UFC fight - think of this - on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there,” Trump said at the rally.

In the past, Trump has also attended quite a few UFC events. In June, he was spotted at the UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reacts

Karoline Leavitt has shared her excitement about one of the biggest nights in a post on X. Quote-tweeting a video of Donald Trump’s speech, she said, “It’s going to be EPIC!” The tweet has garnered over 203k views so far.

FAQs:

1. Why is the Fourth of July celebrated?

The day is celebrated as America’s Independence Day. In 1776, the US gained independence from British rule.

2. What is America250?

Next year, in 2026, the United States will celebrate 250 years of independence.