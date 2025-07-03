Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Jersey plane crash: Here's what happened at Cross Keys airport; videos reveal details

ByShamik Banerjee
Jul 03, 2025 04:37 AM IST

A single engine plane crashed near Cross Keys airport in New Jersey's Gloucester County on Wednesday.

A single engine plane crashed near Cross Keys airport in New Jersey's Gloucester County on Wednesday. The incident happened shortly before the 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in Williamstown. ABC News's NJ affiliate Action News reported that there were 14 people on board. Videos from the scene showed a massive emergency response with at least five reportedly being transferred to a hospital to Copper University Hospital in Camden.

Here's a video from the crash site:

As per aviation radar data, the single engine plane appeared to be a Cessna 208 used for skydiving. Its registration number was N716MM. However, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) is yet to release a statement. The plane, usually used for skydiving, crashed nose-first shortly after take off from Cross Keys Airport, the New York and New Jersey Port Authority said.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
