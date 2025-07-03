New Jersey plane crash: Here's what happened at Cross Keys airport; videos reveal details

A single engine plane crashed near Cross Keys airport in New Jersey's Gloucester County on Wednesday. The incident happened shortly before the 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in Williamstown. ABC News's NJ affiliate Action News reported that there were 14 people on board. Videos from the scene showed a massive emergency response with at least five reportedly being transferred to a hospital to Copper University Hospital in Camden. Representational image.

Here's a video from the crash site:

As per aviation radar data, the single engine plane appeared to be a Cessna 208 used for skydiving. Its registration number was N716MM. However, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) is yet to release a statement. The plane, usually used for skydiving, crashed nose-first shortly after take off from Cross Keys Airport, the New York and New Jersey Port Authority said.

This is a breaking news.