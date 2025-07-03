Cross Keys Airport plane crash: What caused the crash in Williamstown? Key details emerge

A small plane crashed near Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey, on Wednesday, leaving at least five people injured. Authorities were called to the scene at around 5:30 PM local time for an emergency in the Williamstown-based airport. Videos on social media showed a large police response, with some individuals being taken away on stretchers. Cross Keys Airport crash: Small plane crashed in New Jersey on Wednesday(Unsplash)

What caused the Cross Keys Airport crash?

The crash was reported at 5:30 PM, involving a small plane, identified as a skydiving plane with approximately 15 people on board. The plane went down in a wooded area west of Cross Keys Airport while attempting a maneuver, possibly related to skydiving operations. Chopper 6 footage showed emergency responders extracting individuals on stretchers.

No official cause has been confirmed, but the FAA noted the plane was likely involved in skydiving activities, a common operation at Cross Keys.

Possible factors under investigation include mechanical failure, pilot error, or environmental conditions, though no evidence specifies these yet.

Cross Keys Airport, a privately owned airfield known for skydiving, has a history of incidents, including fatal crashes in 1986 (low visibility landing) and 1996 (emergency engine-out maneuvers), and a 2023 skydiving death due to parachute failure.

“Multi-agency MASS CASUALTY INCIDENT. Crosskeys Airport - Monroe Twp. - Downed Aircraft - Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles the best access !” Gloucester County Emergency Management said in a social media post.

Key details on victims and response

At least five people were rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, with conditions undisclosed. The pilot was being extricated at the scene, and multiple passengers sustained injuries. The plane carried 14–15 passengers, likely skydivers. No fatalities have been reported yet.

The Monroe Township Police, Gloucester County EMS, and FAA responded, with Chopper 3 capturing a large-scale operation in the wooded area. The area is closed to public.