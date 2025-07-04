Fourth of July 2025: Social media abuzz with patriotic messages on Independence Day

Every year on July 4, the United States celebrates Independence Day. The day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. This year marks the 249th year of US leaders like Thomas Jefferson signing the document, severing 13 American colonies from British rule. Happy Fourth of July

The federal holiday features events like fireworks, barbecues, and other parades. For Americans, July 4 is a day to share heartfelt messages about independence, patriotism, and gratitude with their loved ones.

Here are some of the best wishes and messages for Fourth of July that are going around on social media today.

Fourth of July wishes on social media

Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share wishes commemorating American Independence Day. “HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!!! THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IS NOW 249 YEARS OLD!!!” a user wrote.

Other accounts shared pictures of everything that symbolizes this day for Americans- fireworks and some good food.

“Happy Independence Day from College Hill! Wishing everyone a safe and fun #FourthOfJuly,” a message from the official handle of Brown University read.

An X user, calling America the “greatest country on earth”, wished everyone happy ‘Fourth of July’. The user shared a video of firework show displaying formations like eagle. The clip also features Donald and Melania Trump.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic team shared a picture of Team USA aboard a ship, waving American flag. They captioned the post, “Representing the Red, White & Blue. Happy Fourth of July from Team USA!”

Here are other captivating Fourth of July wishes:

How is Fourth of July celebrated?

The federal holiday is celebrated with great vigor. Parades and fireworks are organized in many parts of the US. The day is associated with red, white and blue-themed festivities. As per shareamerica.gov, special events organized on July 4 include pet parade in Oregon’s Bend, multiple parades and rodeos in Cody, Wyoming.

Many flock to Addison, Texas, to witness the Independence Day celebrations which include an air show and a highly-ranked fireworks display. In some other towns across the US kick off the day with flag raising ceremony and a communal breakfast of pancakes followed by food festivals, and live music.

FAQs:

1. Why is the Fourth of July marked?

The holiday commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

2. Is Fourth of July a federal holiday?

Yes, it is a federal holiday.

3. Is 2025 the 250th year of US Independence?

No, the United States will celebrate that milestone in 2026.