Fourth of July: How to score freebies and discounts at your nearest restaurant

With the fireworks going and the grills sparking, eateries and coffee shops around the country and delivery apps are availing thrilling offers this Fourth of July. Free doughnuts to burrito buy-one-get-one, rest assured that you can get a lot of savings as you enjoy yourself during Independence Day. (Representational image) This Fourth of July, restaurants and delivery apps provide enticing promotions, from free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme to discounts on pizzas and drinks, enhancing holiday celebrations. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(AP)

Here’s a guide to help you find the best festive freebies and discounts near you across the US

Krispy Kreme: Free Doughnut for Wearing Red, White, and Blue but one per customer. Also check out their ‘Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection,’ which features themed doughnuts like the Freedom Ring, USA Party, and Liberty Crunch.

Baskin-Robbins: The Baskin-Robbins reward members can relax on the holiday and enjoy large frozen beverages at a discount of 2 dollars and a Polar Pizza worth 5 dollars at a reduced price. The offer started on 1 July and runs through 31 July.

Huey Magoo’s: On July 3, score a free Electric Blue Lemonade when you spend $10 or more.

7 Brew Coffee: On July 4 only, grab four medium drinks for $16. They’re also debuting a new 7 Energy Frozen Chiller called Firecracker.

Jimmy John’s: Buy One, Get One Wrap Free. From July 3 to July 6, Jimmy John’s rewards members can “buy one a la carte Chicken Caesar, Kickin’ Ranch Chicken, or Tuscan Italian Wrap and get one a la carte Chicken Bacon Ranch, Ultimate Italian, or Roast Beef Cheddar Toasted Sandwich for free,” per US Today.

Sonic: Now, as part of their Live Free Fridays promo, enjoy a free small shake with purchase on July 4.

Tijuana Flats: Use code FREEDOM25 when buying three adult burritos and get a fourth free. Valid for dine-in, carry-out, online, and in-app orders from June 30 to July 6.

Dunkin’: From July 3 to 5, Dunkin’ Rewards Members earn 3x points on bulk Donuts and Munchkins buckets.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Use code SUMMER25 from July 2–4 to get $10 off two large pizzas.

TGI Friday’s: Festive Sundae & Online Discount

TGI Friday’s introduces a new over-the-top dessert: the Celebratory Sundae, available for dine-in only starting July 4. Get 25% off platters ordered online from July 4 to 6 using the code 25OffFourth.

7-Eleven, Speedway & Stripes: In addition to a special edition Independence Day Donut, enjoy:

BOGO Burritos from July 4–6 at Laredo Taco Company

$17.76 off 7NOW® delivery orders of $30+ on July 4 with code USA2025

10% cash back and free delivery for 7-Eleven Gold Pass members

DoorDash: Starting July 3, Summer of DashPass is offering:

McDonald's: Free Egg McMuffin with $20+ order

Pizza Hut: Free 8pc Boneless Wings with $15+

Burger King: BOGO Whopper

El Pollo Loco: $10 off $25+

Pepsi: Buy 2, save $5 on select items

Promo ends July 9.

Perkins: From June 30 to July 4, add a whole apple pie for $9.99 with any $20 purchase. On July 4, veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a free Magnificent Seven breakfast with valid military ID (dine-in only).

California Tortilla: Get $10 off Family Meals from July 4 to July 6.