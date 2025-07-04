Top 10 Fourth of July TV episodes to binge-watch this Independence Day

It’s the Fourth of July, a time for firing up the grill and sharing your best dish at a festive potluck. However, for those opting for a quieter indoor Fourth of July this year, binge-watching a festive episode may just be the best. Although rare in occurrence, the occasional episode celebrating Independence Day does exist. A look at the Fourth of July TV episodes to binge-watch.(UnSplash)

Here is a list of the top 10 Fourth of July episodes to watch this year as decided by Rolling Stone:

Magnum, P.I., “Home from the Sea” (Sept. 29, 1983)

Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck) is no fan of the fourth- as viewers learn at the start of “Home from the Sea”. It’s a ritual for Magnum to spend the holiday alone. However, when his surf ski gets overturned by reckless speedboaters, Magnum gets caught in a strong current and finds himself stuck in the middle of the sea. Rick, TC, and Higgins revel in the day’s celebration as the big reveal behind Magnum’s dislike is out in the open. Turns out his Navy officer father’s funeral was held on the same day which explains the reason he detests the celebration so much.

King of the Hill, “Born Again on the Fourth of July” (April 19, 2009)

This particular King of the Hill episode involves Bobby getting stuck in Lucky’s revivalist Church, proselytising all over Arlen. This scene sparked the famous meme of him hanging a sign outside the window asking all students to repent or go to hell, to which the principal cheekily replies, “If those kids could read, they’d be very upset!” Meanwhile, Hank and his friends get into a fireworks arms race against their rivals on a neighboring street which adds to the celebration and helps Bobby realise he has taken his religious fervor too far.

Frasier, “Crock Tales” (May 4, 2004)

This episode is a make-believe plotline that starts with an old pot breaking at Frasier’s dinner party which makes him flash back to previous moments where the same instance happened. A series of had-to-believe wigs make the cast play younger versions of themselves. In one particular instance, Frasier (dressed as Uncle Sam), Daphne (wearing star-spangled polyester, for an “Ugly American” party), Niles, and Roz get locked out on the balcony on the hottest day of the year. Martin, on the other hand, is busy watching his baseball game using the new noise-cancelling headphones Frasier gifted him.

The West Wing, “Jefferson Lives” (Oct. 8, 2003)

The episode centers around an interesting conundrum in front of President Bartlet in regard to who will become the new vice president. When Josh and Leo’s choice face opposition from the new Republican Speaker of the House, “Bingo” Bob Russell ends up landing the role instead- an intriguing character set up that materialises in the later season. The final scene shows the swearing-in ceremony for a group of newly naturalised citizens being shifted at the last minute due to a bomb threat by a band of anti-immigrant terrorists.

Portlandia, “4th of July” (Feb. 5, 2015)

In this holiday offering, Dave and Kath are determined to throw the most Portland-like Fourth of July celebration ever. Jane Lynch guest stars, the city’s mayor (Kyle MacLachlan) ends up going on the dark web to source fireworks and the party ends up being rock-themed with awful food and British flags hung everywhere.

The Wonder Years, “Summer”/”Independence Day” (May 12, 1993)

This series finale carefully uses the Fourth of July celebrations as a way to help exes Kevin and Winnie reunite. The two-part finale largely focuses on the growing discomfort between the pair as they both work summer jobs at the same resort. A huge fight ensues between the two as they return to the town followed by being forced to spend the night in a barn which prompts the pair to have a meaningful discussion which helps patch up matters. The most jaw-dropping moment arrives when they manage to make it in time for the local Fourth of July parade in their hometown.

Little House on the Prairie, “Centennial” (March 17, 1976)

A special one since it was aired on the bicentennial anniversary of America’s independence, the episode creatively spins time back a hundred years by making use of its 19th-century setting. Laura and Mary are excited to celebrate the centennial while the adults of Walnut Grove feel sour towards the government for their harsh taxes. Russian immigrant Yuli and his family lose their farm as a result of not paying taxes on time. Although Charles expects Yuli to have a negative reaction to this, he is shocked when Yuli seems to understand the importance of the activity and raises a hint of patriotism in his dialogue.

The Simpsons, “Summer of 4 Ft. 2” (May 19, 1996)

Although the Independence Day subplot in this episode is considerably marginal and shows Homer having to resort to the dark internet for securing fireworks, Lisa steals the spotlight with her attempt to make new friends while on vacation.

China Beach, “Independence Day” (Oct. 25, 1989)

If political commentary and cinema were to have a baby, this Fourth of July episode from ‘China Beach’ would be the result. It’s an incredibly rainy Fourth and each character has something unique tied to the significance of the day. A wounded soldier named ‘America’ is treated by the hospital on what happens to be her birthday as well, KC tries to make money by running a voter registration drive, a Vietnamese woman is taught about George Washington and the Revolution by Dick, Beckett is wary of celebrating the holiday of a country that so outrightly discriminates against people of his color, and McMurphy argues with his French boyfriend about the value of US presence in Vietnam.

Mad Men, “Guy Walks Into an Advertising Agency” (Sept. 20, 2009)

Americans get a crucial yet subtle victory in the plot of this particular episode of Mad Men. The Sterling Cooper staff comes to a head against their English overlords over who should run the New York office. Puttnam, Powell, and Lowe execs try to put their own man, Guy MacKendrick, by pushing out Roger and Bert. A painful yet hilarious accident puts Guy out of the picture and the episode ends up being patriotic yet subtle in its approach of the Americans gaining a hand over the Brits.