4th of July: Full list of stores and restaurants open this year, and their modified hours
Best Buy, CVS, Target, JCPenney, Walmart, Ikea, and Macy's will be open on fourth of July. Costco will be shut. Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, McDonald's will be open.
July 4 is fast approaching which means it’s time for most people to get into a festive mood to commemorate the day. However, for most convenience stores and restaurants across the country, modified work hours will be applicable to provide services to their loyal customers.
Costco and Raising Cane’s will remain shut on the day as per their company policy. Most gas stations will be operational on the fourth of July.
The following stores have confirmed their availability status and new operational hours for the day:
Ace Hardware
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.acehardware.com/store-locator) for individual stores
ALDI
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://stores.aldi.us) for individual stores; most outlets will shut by 4 PM
Apple
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.apple.com/retail/) for individual stores
Barnes and Noble
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://stores.barnesandnoble.com) for individual stores
Best Buy
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://stores.bestbuy.com/index.html) for individual stores; will likely shut early
CVS
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.cvs.com/store-locator/landing?address=los%20angeles) for individual stores
Dick’s Sporting Goods
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Outlets will close early at 7 PM
Hobby Lobby
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.hobbylobby.com/stores/search) for individual stores
Home Goods and Homesense
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.homegoods.com/locator) for individual stores; most stores will shut at 8 PM
IKEA
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.ikea.com/us/en/stores/) for individual stores
JCPenney
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.jcpenney.com/locations/index.html) for individual stores
Kohl’s
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Stores will shut early at 7 PM local time
Kroger
STATUS: Open
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Most stores will operate at regular timings; call ahead to make sure if your store is operating at modified hours
Lowe’s
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.lowes.com/store/) for individual stores
Macy’s
STATUS: Open
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Will operate at regular hours
Marshalls
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/stores/storeLocator.jsp) for individual hours; most stores will shut at 8 PM
Petco
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: 9 AM to 8 PM
PetSmart
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: 9 AM to 6 PM
REI
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: 10 AM to 6 PM
Sam’s Club
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: All stores will shut at 6 PM; Plus members get early shopping access at 8 AM; Club members get early shopping access at 10 AM
Sierra
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.sierra.com/lp2/retail-stores/) for individual stores; Most stores will shut by 8 PM
Target
STATUS: Open
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Will operate at regular hours
Trader Joe’s
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: All stores will shut at 5 PM
TJ Maxx
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: All stores will shut at 8 PM
Walgreen
STATUS: Stores open, pharmacies may be closed or open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp) for individual pharmacies
Walmart
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.walmart.com/store-finder?location=53223) for individual stores
Whole Foods
STATUS: Open at modified timings
MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.wholefoodsmarket.co.uk) for individual stores
Restaurants
Most restaurants will be open on Independence Day albeit some of them may function on limited hours. Those planning a visit are advised to make a call or check their app to confirm their status.
These restaurants are expected to remain open on the day:
Applebee’s
Buffalo Wild Wings
Burger King
Chick-fil-A
Chipotle
Culver’s
Dairy Queen
Denny’s
Domino’s
Dunkin’
Firehouse Subs
Golden Corral
IHOP
Jersey Mike’s
KFC
McDonald’s
Noodle’s
Olive Garden
Panera Bread
Pizza Hut
Popeyes
Qdoba
Red Lobster
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Sonic
Starbucks
Taco Bell
Wendy’s
Waffle House
As is usual, all banks, post offices and most government buildings will remain shut on the day.