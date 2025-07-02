4th of July: Full list of stores and restaurants open this year, and their modified hours

July 4 is fast approaching which means it’s time for most people to get into a festive mood to commemorate the day. However, for most convenience stores and restaurants across the country, modified work hours will be applicable to provide services to their loyal customers. Target stores will be open on the Fourth of July.(REUTERS)

Costco and Raising Cane’s will remain shut on the day as per their company policy. Most gas stations will be operational on the fourth of July.

The following stores have confirmed their availability status and new operational hours for the day:

Ace Hardware

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.acehardware.com/store-locator) for individual stores

ALDI

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://stores.aldi.us) for individual stores; most outlets will shut by 4 PM

Apple

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.apple.com/retail/) for individual stores

Barnes and Noble

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://stores.barnesandnoble.com) for individual stores

Best Buy

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://stores.bestbuy.com/index.html) for individual stores; will likely shut early

CVS

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.cvs.com/store-locator/landing?address=los%20angeles) for individual stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Outlets will close early at 7 PM

Hobby Lobby

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.hobbylobby.com/stores/search) for individual stores

Home Goods and Homesense

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.homegoods.com/locator) for individual stores; most stores will shut at 8 PM

IKEA

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.ikea.com/us/en/stores/) for individual stores

JCPenney

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.jcpenney.com/locations/index.html) for individual stores

Kohl’s

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Stores will shut early at 7 PM local time

Kroger

STATUS: Open

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Most stores will operate at regular timings; call ahead to make sure if your store is operating at modified hours

Lowe’s

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.lowes.com/store/) for individual stores

Macy’s

STATUS: Open

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Will operate at regular hours

Marshalls

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/stores/storeLocator.jsp) for individual hours; most stores will shut at 8 PM

Petco

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: 9 AM to 8 PM

PetSmart

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: 9 AM to 6 PM

REI

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: 10 AM to 6 PM

Sam’s Club

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: All stores will shut at 6 PM; Plus members get early shopping access at 8 AM; Club members get early shopping access at 10 AM

Sierra

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.sierra.com/lp2/retail-stores/) for individual stores; Most stores will shut by 8 PM

Target

STATUS: Open

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Will operate at regular hours

Trader Joe’s

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: All stores will shut at 5 PM

TJ Maxx

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: All stores will shut at 8 PM

Walgreen

STATUS: Stores open, pharmacies may be closed or open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp) for individual pharmacies

Walmart

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.walmart.com/store-finder?location=53223) for individual stores

Whole Foods

STATUS: Open at modified timings

MODIFIED TIMINGS: Check online (https://www.wholefoodsmarket.co.uk) for individual stores

Restaurants

Most restaurants will be open on Independence Day albeit some of them may function on limited hours. Those planning a visit are advised to make a call or check their app to confirm their status.

These restaurants are expected to remain open on the day:

Applebee’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Culver’s

Dairy Queen

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

Firehouse Subs

Golden Corral

IHOP

Jersey Mike’s

KFC

McDonald’s

Noodle’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Qdoba

Red Lobster

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sonic

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

Waffle House

As is usual, all banks, post offices and most government buildings will remain shut on the day.