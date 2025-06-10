Costco sued for $14 million after woman suffers ‘catastrophic’ injuries in store

Multinational warehouse retailer Costco has been sued for over $14 million after a display cabinet at one of its stores fell on a woman, causing grievous injuries. The woman has been identified as Sadie Novotny, a resident of Santa Rosa in California. She filed the lawsuit on April 29, USA Today reported. A woman sued Costco for $14 million after a heavy liquor cabinet display suddenly fell on her, allegedly causing 'catastrophic injuries'(Bloomberg)

Victim suffers 'permanent and catastrophic' injuries

In her lawsuit, which was initially filed in California Superior Court for Alameda County, she claims that the company acted negligently in managing its store merchandise. On the request from the company's counsel, Novotny's case was later transferred to the United States District Court for Northern California on June 5.

As per the lawsuit, the incident took place on March 22 when Novotny went out shopping at the Costco store based in Santa Rosa, California. While she was busy shopping, a heavy liquor cabinet display suddenly fell on her “without warning.”

The shocking incident left the victim with “multiple, permanent and catastrophic” injuries. This includes head and traumatic brain injury. The lawsuit even attaches a Costco incident report that mentions details related to the case.

According to the document, Novotny was accompanied by her husband when they were buying a liquor cabinet. But the floor model soon fell on top of her. She was able to catch the cabinet and somehow managed to push it back. But the incident immediately left her right shoulder, forearm, hand, fingers and lower back hurting, the report states.

What does the lawsuit say?

Through her lawsuit, Novotny has sought damages worth $14,110,000 from the company. Novotny, in her complaint, has stated that the incident took place due to the negligence of the company. Besides this, she has even knocked on the doors of the court for premises and product liability.

Novotny claims that the company “negligently failed to adequately” manage or operate its store and merchandise. She added that it even failed to “train, manage and supervise” its employees in this regard. Due to this, she got hit by the cabinet, leading to the injury.

The lawsuit alleges that the cabinet at the company's store was placed in a “dangerous and/or precarious position,” while its legs were thin and were put on a worn wooden pallet.

