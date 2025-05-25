Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Costco will close all 617 stores on Memorial Day. Here's how you can still shop

May 25, 2025 02:28 AM IST

On Memorial Day, 26 May, Costco's all stores will be closed. Walmart and Target, will have varying hours for in-store shopping on the holiday.

Memorial Day approaches, and shoppers across the US are preparing for barbecues, beach trips, and, of course, some holiday deals. 

Costco closes its physical stores for Memorial Day, May 26, but online shopping at Costco.com continues. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
Costco closes its physical stores for Memorial Day, May 26, but online shopping at Costco.com continues. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

But if you were planning a Costco run on Monday, 26 May, you’ll want to make other plans. The warehouse giant has confirmed it will close all its physical store locations in observance of the national holiday.

Costco's 2025 holiday calendar details that stores are scheduled to close on seven major days: New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

ALSO READ| Unlike Walmart, Costco is closed on Memorial Day: Here's why

How Americans can still shop at the warehouse giant

While that might disappoint some in-person shoppers, there’s good news for those who prefer to shop from home. “Even though all physical Costco warehouse locations will be closed on Memorial Day, Costco.com will remain fully operational.”

That means you can still browse for essentials, electronics, and take advantage of Memorial Day savings on appliances and other home goods from the comfort of your couch.

Costco currently operates more than 600 warehouses and 617 stores across the United States, with California leading the way. According to data from ScrapeHero, the Golden State boasts 142 stores, making up around 23% of all U.S. locations.

If you need to grab something in-store on Memorial Day, other major retailers will be open — though hours may vary.

ALSO READ| Walmart, Target, Costco and more: List of stores open and closed on Memorial Day 2025

Here’s a quick look at other stores that will be open on Memorial Day

Walmart: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Sam’s Club: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Kroger family stores: Operating under regular hours

Target, Trader Joe’s, Publix, Whole Foods: Regular hours

Meijer: 6:00 AM – midnight

Aldi: Limited hours

Albertsons-owned stores (like Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco): Regular hours

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
