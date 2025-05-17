Walmart, Target, Costco and more: List of stores open and closed on Memorial Day 2025

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and whether you're preparing for a barbecue, pool party, or simply a relaxing day off, it's time to stock up on supplies. The federal holiday falls on Monday, May 26 this year, and while most grocery stores will be open, expect banks and post offices to be closed for the day. Here is a look at what to expect as you plan for the long weekend. Memorial Day, observed on May 26, is a federal holiday honouring fallen military personnel. Grocery stores will have different operating hours, with most open. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: What is Outdoor Boys' net worth, earnings from YouTube videos? Luke Nichols stuns fans with retirement announcement

What is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, is the “nation's foremost annual day to mourn and honour its deceased service men and women." The day, which was originally called the “Decoration Day”, marks the occasion to commemorate those who died while serving in the US military and dates back to the 1860s, as reported by USA Today.

As the day is observed across the country, various grocery stores follow different schedules as some remain close, some open its doors for a particular period while others completely shut their doors on the occasion.

Also Read: Trump chastises Walmart over tariff-related price increases, warns retailer to ‘not charge valued customers anything'

What grocery stores are open on Memorial Day?

The following are grocery stores that will remain either open or partially open on Memorial Day, as reported by USA Today.

Walmart: Open regular hours (typically 6 am to 11 pm)

Sam's Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, 10 am to 6 pm for Club members

Kroger: Open regular hours (varies by location)

Trader Joe's: Open regular hours

Target: Open regular hours (check local store for hours)

Meijer: 6 a.m. to midnight

Publix: Open regular hours (pharmacies closed)

Albertsons: Open regular hours (pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours)

Whole Foods: Open regular hours

Food Lion: Open regular hours

Harveys & Winn-Dixie: Open regular hours

Harris Teeter: Open regular hours

Giant Eagle, Market District, GetGo: Open regular hours (Giant Eagle Pharmacies open from 9 am to 3 pm)

H-E-B: Open regular hours

Is Costco closed on Memorial Day?

According to the company’s website, Costco warehouses will remain closed on Memorial Day.