What is Outdoor Boys' net worth, earnings from YouTube videos? Luke Nichols stuns fans with ‘Goodbye’ announcement

ByShweta Kukreti
May 17, 2025 10:40 PM IST

Outdoor Boys' fans were shocked after Luke Nichols announced that he is retiring from YouTube for an indefinite hiatus.

Outdoor Boys' fans were shocked after Luke Nichols announced that he is retiring from YouTube for an indefinite hiatus because he got too popular for his family to live a "normal life".

The Outdoor Boys YouTube channel was launched in May 2015. featuring Luke Nichols, his wife Rebecca, and their three sons - Tommy, Nate, Jacob.
The Outdoor Boys YouTube channel was launched in May 2015. featuring Luke Nichols, his wife Rebecca, and their three sons - Tommy, Nate, Jacob.

With 14.8 million subscribers on YouTube, the Outdoor Boys gained a sizable fan base due to their engaging storytelling and exhilarating outdoor escapades.

While fans expressed shock over Nichols announcement in his “last video” titled "Goodbye", they are also inquisitive about the earnings and net worth of Outdoor Boys.

“Man came out of nowhere, made thousands of hours of quality videos, gained 14 million subscribers, quit at the very top of his game to protect his family. What an absolute legend,” one X user wrote hailing Nichols.

“Luke from Outdoor Boys stepping away is sad, but understandable. Here’s a reminder to all, that you can just go have your own outdoor adventure. Just go,” another fan commented.

“My heart hurts. Wish you and your family the best man. Outdoor Boys will forever be one of the best,” a third supporter wrote.

Also Read: Luke Nichols's full announcement here, Here's why he has announced retirement

How much do Outdoor Boys really earn from YouTube?

Launched in May 2015, the Outdoor Boys YouTube channel features Luke Nichols, his wife Rebecca, and their three sons - Tommy, Nate, Jacob. Among other survival obstacles, the family's love of camping, hiking, and fishing has led to a building of a prosperous channel with huge following.

Reputable websites like Nomad Travel Vloggers estimate the YouTube channel's value to be over $4.5 million. Earnings from viewers, promotion, memberships, retail sales, and corporate sponsorships are a few potential revenue streams.

What is the income of Outdoor Boys? Unfortunately, the precise amount of money made through the YouTube channel is still unknown. But with over 104 million views, the channel's most popular video brings in between $100,000 and $500,000.

Nichols, a YouTuber and legal expert, owns and runs the Outdoor Boys channel. The American Statistical Association's Director of Education, Rebecca Nichols, who is his spouse, makes sporadic appearances on the channel. The estimated net worth of Nichols is $9 million,  which he has earned mostly from his work as a criminal defense lawyer and YouTube.

 

