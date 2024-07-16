Internet shocked by Indian YouTuber’s behaviour in China: Bike snatching, forced seat swap

An Indian YouTuber has united two countries in outrage after videos of “rude” and “mannerless” behaviour in China were posted online. Jyoti Malhotra, a travel vlogger, documented her trip to China in a series of YouTube videos that have earned the wrath of the internet. Jyoti Malhotra shared videos from her trip to China.(YouTube/Travel with JO)

Jyoti Malhotra filmed herself making a series of bizarre decisions in China - including, but not limited to, forcing a man to swap his window seat on the bullet train, climbing onto a stranger’s scooter and forcing a lift out of her, snatching another woman’s bike and driving on the motorway, travelling on buses without paying and complaining that no one in the country speaks English.

At several points in her videos, she spoke condescendingly to Chinese people, made fun of their height and the cost of their ‘cheap’ mobile phones, continued speaking in Hindi or English which no one could understand.

A compilation of her misdeeds was posted on the social media platform X, where it has collected over 1.6 million views. Take a look at the video below:

What is this behaviour, Jyoti?

On both X and YouTube, users slammed Jyoti Malhotra for her antics in China. Many said that the travel vlogger portrayed a bad image of India with her misbehaviour.

“She should be banned from traveling to other countries. What is this nonsense behaviour and filming everyone without any consent,” one commenter opined.

“The Chinese gentleman was quite nice to give you his window seat even though you asked him quite impudently,” another said.

“Such people are a disgrace to the whole Indian community. As an Indian residing outside the country, I see a lot of Indian hate because of such disgusting people. When you’re abroad, you represent the whole country. Please behave yourself,” an X user advised.

YouTuber’s apology

Jyoti Malhotra posted an apology on her YouTube channel after her videos were heavily criticised. She blamed language barrier for the miscommunication even as she promised to do better.

“Thank you for your feedback. I've travelled to several Asian countries and have always had positive experiences. I believe the recent misunderstanding was due to language barrier and miscommunication. I didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments, and I will take care in the future. We keep a harmonious relationship as neighbours and appreciate your understanding. I’m committed to improve our communication in future videos,” she wrote.