Did Outdoor Boys just quit YouTube? ‘It’s time to step back and focus on…'

YouTuber Outdoor Boys, with 14.8m subscribers, has just announced that he's retiring the channel for now.

In May 2015, Luke Nichols, his wife Rebecca, and their three sons created the Outdoor Boys YouTube channel. The family's love for hiking, camping, fishing, and other survival difficulties has led to a profitable career.

Luke Nichols calls Outdoor Boys journey a ‘wild ride’

In his last video on YouTube titled “Goodbye”, Nichols on Saturday told his millions of fans, “Hey everyone, this is going to be my last video for a little while. You know, I've been making YouTube videos for 11 years now. First with the Catfishing Carp YouTube channel, then with this, the Outdoor Boys YouTube channel. And believe it or not, I've made 1,110 videos.”

Calling their journey a “wild ride,” he emphasized on the amount of time and energy that he dedicated to making YouTube videos. “So many late nights editing and packing and unpacking, camping with pneumonia, building log cabins while injured.”

He admitted that the tremendous adventure allowed him and his family to created some wonderful memories with kids.

Luke Nichols wants to help his 3 kids

YouTuber Outdoor Boys's owner further declared that “It's time to step back and focus on helping other people for a change, and I'm excited to see where that takes me.”

According to him, he wants to help his three little kids, who all want to be YouTubers, including his oldest son, Tom.

As his son Tom has his own Outdoor Tom YouTube channel, he mentioned: “I want to spend more time helping him with his channel and preparing him to be an adult, which is going to be in less than six years. But I've spent so much time focusing on me.”

‘This is going to be my last video…’: Luke Nichols

Speaking about his unfinished projects, he said that he has a lot of half-finish videos, including the homestead projects and some travel adventures and even some extreme camping trips that he has been planning for the last six months.

“But if I decide to finish those videos or if I decide to film any other adventures after today, I'll post them at the end of the year all in one big dump. But no matter what, this is going to be my last video for a while.”

In the concluding segment of his announcement, Nichols said, his followers to go out and find someone they can help. “I'll see you guys later,” he added.

Watch Luke Nichols's full announcement here: