Unlike Walmart, Costco is closed on Memorial Day: Here's why

People planning to shop for Memorial Day barbecues at Costco should prepare ahead of time. The popular warehouse store has confirmed that all its US locations will be closed on Monday, 26 May, to observe Memorial Day. Costco will remain closed on Memorial Day(Unsplash)

Costco has a long tradition of closing on major US holidays. This gives its employees time to rest and reflect. While many shops stay open, Costco continues to stand out by putting its values first.

Memorial Day is a very meaningful day in the United States. It honors military members who died while serving the country. Costco’s decision to close is a sign of respect. As the Wounded Warrior Project explains, Memorial Day honours “the sacrifice and loss of those who served and died in the military.”

Costco’s move is seen as both respectful and smart. Most shops try to make more money during public holidays, but Costco focuses on people. The company is well-known for treating its staff well, which many employees and customers praise.

2025 holiday closures announced

Costco also shared that it will be closed on other major holidays in 2025, including Independence Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. These closures show that the company values important events and supports work-life balance—a rare thing in retail.

Costco strong during global trade challenges

While many other stores are struggling with rising prices and tariffs, Costco is doing well. Experts at Loop Capital have called the company a “tariff winner” and say its success comes from its bulk-sales model and loyal members.

In a new report, Loop Capital kept its buy rating for Costco shares, but lowered the price target from $1,150 to $1,045. Even with this change, Costco’s share price has only fallen by less than 1% this year—much better than the S&P 500, which has dropped 15% during the same time.

Analyst Laura Champine said the company’s pricing strategy will help it stay strong. “We’re assuming that margins are negatively impacted by tariffs. Costco is slow to pass on cost increases, so there is certainly risk to even our lowered estimates in the near-term,” she said. “Over time, Costco capitulates to market pricing trends to capture its normal margin levels.”