Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Who's in it and how will they be honored on Memorial Day?

Hundreds will honor the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. The ceremony includes a prelude from the United States Marine Corps band and a full honor wreath laying. Generally, the president also attends the event. Memorial Day is observed each year on the last Monday in May. This year it is on May 26. Hundreds will honor the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial day(Unsplash)

What happens at the Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day each year, the 3rd US Infantry Regiment, also known as ‘The Old Guard’, places more than 260,000 American flags at Arlington National Cemetery and the US Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery.

Read More: What restaurants are open on Memorial Day 2025? McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and more

Soldiers then place the flags at one booth length in front of each headstone. This is known as ‘Flags In’. Flags are also placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Who is in it and how many

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is a monument honoring unidentified US service members who died in combat.

Read More: Memorial Day 2025: Date, significance, history and traditions of the US federal holiday

Who is in the tomb?

The tomb contains the remains of unidentified US service members from World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. These individuals were selected to represent all unidentified soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. The anonymity of the remains is central to the monument’s symbolism, as they could belong to any fallen soldier. The inscription on the sarcophagus reads, “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”

World War I unknown: On November 11, 1921, an unidentified soldier from World War I was interred after being selected by US Army Sgt. Edward F. Younger from four caskets exhumed from American cemeteries in France.

World War II unknown: On May 30, 1958, an unidentified soldier from World War II was interred in a crypt beside the World War I tomb. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class William R Charette selected the remains from two caskets.

Korean War unknown: Also on May 30, 1958, an unidentified soldier from the Korean War was buried in an adjacent crypt.

Vietnam War unknown (formerly): In 1984, an unidentified soldier from the Vietnam War was interred, selected by Marine Corps Sgt Maj Allan Jay Kellogg Jr. However, in 1998, DNA testing identified the remains as Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie. His body was exhumed, returned to his family, and reburied in St. Louis, Missouri.

How many bodies are in the tomb?

As of May 25, 2025, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier contains three bodies:

One unidentified soldier from World War I.

One unidentified soldier from World War II.

One unidentified soldier from the Korean War.

The Vietnam War crypt is empty following the 1998 exhumation of Blassie’s remains.