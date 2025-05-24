What restaurants are open on Memorial Day 2025? McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and more

With Memorial Day coming up this Monday, May 26, many people may be wondering where they can grab a quick meal or a coffee on the holiday. The good news is that most fast food and sit-down restaurants will be open to serve customers, while banks and post offices will remain closed in observance of the federal holiday. Many restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Check out the full list here.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Is McDonald’s serving on Memorial Day 2025?

The food chain confirmed to USA Today, most of the McDonald’s locations will remain open in the US. However, the hours may vary by location.

Are Starbucks and Dunkin open on Memorial Day 2025?

Both Starbucks and Dunkin will be serving their customers their favourite coffee orders on Memorial Day in the US. However, the hours may vary by location for both chains. The specific hours for Starbucks and Dunkin can be checked via their respective apps.

Is Chick-fil-A serving on Memorial Day 2025?

A spokesperson for the food chain confirmed to USA Today that Chick-fil-A will remain open on Memorial Day. It is advised to check for specific hours with the local outlet.

Is Chipotle open on Memorial Day 2025?

Chipotle will remain open during regular hours on Memorial Day this year.

Is Wendy's open on Memorial Day 2025?

Most Wendy’s locations will be open on Memorial Day, May 26, according to the company. However, hours may vary, so it’s a good idea to check with your local restaurant for their specific holiday schedule.

List of other restaurants that will remain open on Memorial Day 2025

Burger King: Open, but hours vary by location. Check with your local restaurant or use the Burger King app.

Cracker Barrel: Open with regular hours.

IHOP: Open on Memorial Day. Hours differ by location, so check ahead.

Subway: Open, but hours depend on individual franchise owners. Customers should contact their local store for details.