Peaky Blinders charity auction raises $25,700; Tommy Shelby suit fetches record price

An auction of original Peaky Blinders costumes raised approximately $25,700 for cancer charity, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust. Held by Omega Auctions from April 22 to May 20, it ended with a themed event at Manchester’s Peaky Blinders bar, featuring live bidding and costume displays. Peaky Blinders customes raise thousands for cancer charity

Tommy Shelby costumes led the pack

Cillian Murphy’s grey three-piece suit, worn as Tommy Shelby in the series finale, sold for $2,234. A handwritten note inside its pocket read: “takes off ring”, a nod to Shelby’s emotional arc. His wool “Tommy suit C” fetched the highest bid of a whopping $4,063, says a PA report.

Sam Claflin’s hat, worn as fascist leader Oswald Mosley, sold for $243. Helen McCrory’s coat from her role as Polly Gray, the Shelby family’s fierce matriarch, went for $880. Murphy’s wedding suit from Season 3 sold for $2167, while Aimee Ffion Edwards’ embroidered jacket as Esme Shelby, a fiery Shelby in-law, earned another $325. Other items included ties, dresses, and shoes.

Proceeds support cancer research and patients at Manchester’s Christie Hospital. The event celebrated the show’s legacy, blending its gritty 1920s aesthetic with charity. Peaky Blinders followed Tommy Shelby’s rise from Birmingham gangster to political schemer, battling fascism, communism, and personal demons. Claflin’s Mosley embodied real-world extremism, while McCrory’s Polly anchored the Shelby clan with steel-hearted wit.

Peaky Blinders franchise to return soon

A film sequel, written by creator Steven Knight and starring Murphy, releases this autumn.

The series, spanning 2013–2022, wove post-war politics with family drama, cementing its cult status.

Fans relived its intensity through these costumes, turning memorabilia into cancer funds. Every bid honored the show’s impact and its cast’s iconic roles.