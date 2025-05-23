Skilla Baby update: Rapper recovering after Detroit shooting - What we know so far

Detroit-based rapper Skilla Baby is currently in recovery after a life-threatening shooting incident in Redford Township. He was allegedly shot in the hand and the head. Michigan's police authorities are currently looking into the incident, and the investigation is currently underway, according to a Local 4 report. The incident happened on 8 Mile Road near Beech Daly. Skilla Baby recovering after shooting incident(X)

Skilla Baby, whose real name is Trevon Garner, was driving alone at the time of the incident, and those close to him believe that he may have been targeted, according to police sources. The rapper is currently recovering after his vehicle was shot at numerous times before crashing into a building just off the roadway, according to FOX 2. Despite the trauma he faced, he remained on alert while the first responders arrived on scene. He is expected to make a complete recovery.

There is an outpouring of shock from netizens who have taken to social media to react on the incident. An X user wrote, “I hope Skilla Baby heals mentally too...it's like nobody is talking about it or pretending to care because he survived.”

Some of them actually showed disbelief about the fact that a person like Skilla Baby could have been shot. A netizen wrote, "Like why would y’all shoot Skilla Baby? The last rapper who actually likes women and loves God."

ALSO READ | Why are more American children falling sick? RFK Jr's MAHA report has this to say

“I can’t believe they shot Skilla Baby he don’t do no wrong," another user said.

The motive of the attack still remains under investigation, and the police have not yet revealed any information about the suspects. Redford Township officers are currently leading the investigation process, with a proper combing of the area already underway. According to police officials, shell casings have been found in the area, and the damage to the buildings in the vicinity of 8 Mile is also being assessed.