Why are more American children falling sick? RFK Jr's MAHA report has this to say

A new report by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s department has cited the reasons for the deteriorating health of American children. This report comprises of 69 pages, and has been titled "Making America Healthy Again", which follows the lines of Donald Trump's MAGA concept. New MAHA report by RFK Jr. published(AP)

In the report, RFK Jr. has blamed environmental chemicals, lack of physical activity, chronic stress, ultra-processed foods as some key reasons for poor health conditions of American children. The report also blames corporate influence and government lobbying for the current situation.

What does MAHA's report allege?

At the onset, the MAHA report claims that "Roughly 70% of the over 300,000 branded food products available in grocery stores today are ultra-processed", and "50% of the calories consumed by Americans come from UPFs". This is, according to the report, one of the key reasons for Americans falling sick.

It also addresses the exposure of children to environmental chemicals. The report reads, "The cumulative load of thousands of synthetic chemicals that our children are exposed to through the food they eat, the water they drink, and the air they breathe may pose risks to their long-term health, including neurodevelopmental and endocrine effects. Children are particularly vulnerable to chemicals during critical stages of development—in utero, infancy, early childhood, and puberty. Research suggests that for some chemicals, this cumulative load of exposures may be driving higher rates of chronic childhood diseases."

How much medicine is too much medicine?

The report claims that American children are currently on too many medicines, which is a very recent and emerging crisis. "One in five U.S. children are estimated to have taken at least one prescription medication in the past 30 days, with ongoing use most pronounced among adolescents, among whom 27% take one or more daily prescription drugs," says the MAHA report.