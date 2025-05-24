Should flags be at half-staff on Memorial day? Here's the answer

May 26 will be observed as the Memorial Day in the United States, commemorating the men and women who died while in the military service. In their honor, there are certain rules that need to be followed while flying the national flag atop public and federal buildings. US flags will fly half staff till noon on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. (UnSplash)

Memorial Day: Will flags be flown at half staff?

According to the US Flag Code, "On Memorial Day, the flag is displayed at half-staff until noon and at full staff from noon to sunset". After noon, the flag will again be flown at full staff.

Chicago's official site also highlights the codes in this aspect. The site reads, "The American flag is flown at half-staff on Memorial Day until noon as a visible sign of mourning and remembrance for the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. This tradition is rooted in the holiday's history as a day dedicated to honoring and remembering the fallen. Raising the flag to full staff at noon symbolizes the nation's resolve to continue fighting for liberty and to keep the memory of those who died in service alive. The flag, when flown at half-staff, should be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then slowly lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day."

What are the other ways to observe Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is all about paying respect to your homeland and remembering the heroes who have sacrificed themselves for the nation.

Attending a Memorial Day parade, flying the national flag, thanking a veteran, donating towards a veteran relief organization are some of the things one can do to observe the occasion.