2025 Jones Beach air show: Lineup, location and more to know for Memorial Day weekend

The annual FourLeaf Air Show is returning to Long Island this year for Memorial Day weekend on Saturday and Sunday. This year's headliners are the Air Force Thunderbirds. It will be their 10th appearance as the show's lead. So, here's all you need to know about the famed Jones Beach air show: The 2025 FourLeaf Air Show will be held at Jones Beach during the Memorial Day weekend on May 24 and 25 (US Air Force)

What time is the air show at Jones Beach?

The FourLeaf Air Show will be held at Jones Beach State Park on both days, May 24 and 25, from 10 am to 3 pm, according to Fox5. However, the Thunderbirds will take to the skies at around 2 pm.

What is the performance lineup, headlining act?

This year's performers for the 2025 Jones Beach FourLeaf Air Show include headliners Thunderbirds, United States Army Parachute Team (AKA the Golden Knights), the United States Navy F-35C Demo Team, 105th Airlift Wing, 106th Rescue Wing, The United States Marines F-35B Demo Team, United States Navy Growler Demo Team, and United States Navy Rhino Demo Team.

How to watch the Jones Beach air show?

Spectators can easily watch the air show from the Jones Beach State Park, which serves as an optimal vantage point. However, those who want a different perspective can watch the show from a boat on Zach's Bay.

What are the prices?

There are no charges to watch the air show as it is free for public viewing. However, those who park their vehicles at Jones Beach parking lots must pay a fee of $10. The parking slots open at sunrise and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There are also designated stalls for handicap parking.

Are pets allowed?

No, pets are not allowed at the air show. Additionally, spectators are also banned from bringing kites, drones, and balloons to the venue. While backpacks are allowed, they may be subject to search by security for safety purposes.