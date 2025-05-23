Memorial Day weekend weather: Complete forecast of storms, tornadoes and showers

The weather might have a big impact on your Memorial Day weekend plans, especially if you’re travelling east of the Rocky Mountains. Roads are expected to be very busy, as the AAA says around 45.1 million people are likely to travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday. Here’s a look at where rain might cause delays and how temperatures could affect your time outdoors. Roads are expected to be very busy, as the AAA says around 45.1 million people are likely to travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday. (Getty Images via AFP)

Where it might rain or stay dry

Saturday:

The first day of the long weekend could bring rain to two main areas. Upstate New York and New England might see scattered showers due to a moving storm system, with cooler weather making indoor plans a better choice. Meanwhile, scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible across the Northern and Central Plains, reaching down to parts of the lower and mid-Mississippi valleys. Heavy rainfall could lead to local flooding, especially in southern Missouri, northern Arkansas, southeast Kansas, and northeast Oklahoma.

Sunday:

If you’re heading outdoors in the Plains, Midwest, or South, be ready for rain. Many of these areas will see wet weather, so it’s a good idea to check the forecast on Sunday morning. Flash flooding is possible in northern Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and areas near the Ohio and Mississippi valleys. The Northern Plains may see some light showers, and the interior parts of the Northeast could still have a bit of rain. Most of the western US should stay dry, except for a few possible thunderstorms in the Colorado Rockies.

Monday (Memorial Day):

On Monday, the storm will move further south and east, bringing more rain and storms to parts of the South. Some places could get heavy downpours, while others might just have a few interruptions. Local flooding could occur where the rain is heaviest. Most of the western states will stay dry, although the Central and Southern Rockies might see some rain or thunderstorms.

Temperature outlook

Great Lakes and Northeast:

Temperatures will be cooler than normal in these areas. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s (Fahrenheit), with some parts of Upstate New York and New England only reaching the 50s on Saturday. You may want to bring a jacket.

South:

Florida and the Gulf Coast will feel hot, with temperatures in the 90s over the weekend—perfect for a day at the beach or pool. But by Monday, rain and thunderstorms will cool the region down, except for Florida, which should stay warm.

West:

Most of the Southwest will feel like summer, although coastal Southern California will be cooler thanks to the Pacific Ocean. The Northwest and Rockies will have more comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s.