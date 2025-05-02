Menu Explore
United States ‘will not be the mediators’ in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Department of State

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 02, 2025 08:19 PM IST

The US will cease its involvement in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, stating it is now up to the two nations to find a resolution, a State Department official said

The United States will no longer be involved in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, a Department of State (DOS) official said on Thursday, reported New York Post. The monumental step back comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Thursday night, “This is not our war.”

The United States is stepping back from its involvement in peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war(AP)
The United States is stepping back from its involvement in peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war(AP)

United States to step back from peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: ‘This is not our war’

Tammy Bruce, a spokeswoman for the State Department, said that America is changing “the methodology of how we contribute” to the conflict, adding that the country “will not be the mediators” going forward.

“We are not going to fly around the world at the drop of a hat to mediate meetings,” Bruce added, reflecting Donald Trump's frustration with the lack of progress in ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

“It is now between the two parties, and now — now is the time that they need to present and develop concrete ideas about how this conflict is going to end. It’s going to be up to them,” the DOS official added.

Bruce's remark comes a day after Rubio said on Fox News that the two countries must reach an agreement “very soon,” or President Trump would have to make a decision about how much time the US would dedicate to negotiating a peace talk between the two countries.

On Thursday, JD Vance told Fox News that the Trump administration was working to “find some middle ground” to end the Russia-Ukraine war. “It’s not going anywhere ... it’s not going to end any time soon,” he added.

While the vice president noted that he was “optimistic” about a breakthrough in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, he confessed that “it’s hard to say confident” because the two countries would “have to take the final step.”

