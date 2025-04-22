Earth Day 2025: Top events happening in the United States, a complete guide

As Earth Day 2025 unfolds today, April 22, communities nationwide are rallying around this year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” with a focus on renewable energy and climate action. From festivals to educational workshops, there are some solid, standout events happening across the United States that will make people more concerned and aware about the environment and how to keep Mother Earth thriving and healthy. What are some of the best Earth Day 2025 events happening in the US?

The Yards Earth Day Yoga

This event is being organized by the The Yards DC between 7 - 8am EDT. The location of this hyped event is 355 Water Street Southeast Washington, DC 20003 United States and this will be a short and sweet, peaceful outdoor yoga session at The Yards. This event would be quite popular with health conscious Non-resident Indians (NRIs) from Washington DC, for starters. The session will be led by a Luma Wellness Studio instructor, Carlyn, with the sales of the event finishing up real soon, according to the website EventBrite.

Earth Day event by Vollmer Visitor Center

If you are busy on Earth Day 2025 but still wish to create an impact, the Vollmer Visitor Center has a curated event on Thursday, April 24, between 8am - 12pm EDT. If you are anywhere near 4915 Greenspring Avenue Baltimore, MD 21209 on April 24, it would be the perfect opportunity to join in the series of Earth Day-related activities set in store.

Earth Day celebrations at Hanai

The Hanai Foundation is hosting a Earth Day 2025 special event on April 22, which include a variety of activities dedicated to Earth Day, following the theme of “Our Power, Our Planet.” It must be remembered however that those below the age of 18 will need to accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be able to take part in the activities. The location of the event is 62430 Eagle Road Bend, OR 97701 United States. The event is an open-house one and is free for all. Arrive at anytime between 4 - 7pm PDT to enjoy the activities set in store.

Try the poetry walk at the iconic Norman Bird Sanctuary

If you are a fan of poems, flora and fauna at the same time, this event would be a perfect Earth Day 2025 getaway. Arrive at the Norman Bird Sanctuary on April 22 between 3:30 - 4:15pm EDT and enjoy a blissful and serene 'Poetry walk' with nature lovers while hearing the chirping of birds all around. This is a free for all event and if you arrive at 583 3rd Beach Road Middletown, RI 02842 United States at the right time, this would be one memory to cherish.