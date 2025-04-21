Joe Rogan hilariously mocks Blue Origin's ‘female astronauts,’ says Katy Perry is a ‘guru now’

Joe Rogan did not hold back from sharing his honest opinion on Blue Origin's star-studded spaceflight during a recent episode of his podcast. The 57-year-old mocked Katy Perry, saying that she has now become a space “guru” and even referred to her fellow crew members as “female astronauts” before listing out the requirements for becoming an astronaut for NASA. This handout photo from Blue Origin shows US singer Katy Perry upon return to Earth after a flight on Blue Origin New Shepard NS-31, which brought the passengers beyond the Karman line -- the internationally recognized boundary of space, in Van Horn, West Texas, April 14, 2025. Pop star Katy Perry completed a brief foray into space Monday, roaring to the edge of the cosmos with an all-women crew on one of billionaire Jeff Bezos's rockets. The "Firework" and "California Gurls" singer was lofted more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the Earth's surface in a vessel from Blue Origin, the space company owned by the Amazon founder. Five other women -- including Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez -- were on the flight, which took off from western Texas shortly after 8:30 am (1330 GMT) before safely landing again some (Photo by Handout / BLUE ORIGIN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / BLUE ORIGIN " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)

Joe Rogan slams Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight, dubs her a space ‘guru’

“It was very profound,” The Joe Rogan Experience host sarcastically said on Saturday. “I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now,” he told guest Tim Dillon. The latter, however, pointed out that the Teenage Dreams hitmaker and her Blue Origin crew, which included Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn, were “up there” for just “10 minutes.”

Rogan quipped, “Let's not minimise this,” adding, “Let's celebrate female astronauts.” “Let’s not minimise the sacrifice they’ve made for a great nation — for the world, in fact. They’re profoundly different now,” the podcaster reiterated. To this, Dillon highlighted Perry's interest in astrophysics and astronomy, asking, “What were her findings? That’s my question. What did she learn?”

This drew another hilarious response from the famed comedian, who said of the Roar singer, “Well, she brought a daisy, which was super important.” “It shows you how quick the flight was — the dead daisy that’s snipped from its life source was still alive. Was still vibrant,” Rogan added. After a photo of Perry holding up the flower that was an ode to her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove appeared on the screen, the podcaster quipped, “Look at her nails, so pretty.”