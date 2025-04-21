Joe Rogan hilariously mocks Blue Origin's ‘female astronauts,’ says Katy Perry is a ‘guru now’
Joe Rogan shared his views on Blue Origin's spaceflight, ridiculing Katy Perry's new 'guru' status and the short duration of the trip.
Joe Rogan did not hold back from sharing his honest opinion on Blue Origin's star-studded spaceflight during a recent episode of his podcast. The 57-year-old mocked Katy Perry, saying that she has now become a space “guru” and even referred to her fellow crew members as “female astronauts” before listing out the requirements for becoming an astronaut for NASA.
Joe Rogan slams Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight, dubs her a space ‘guru’
“It was very profound,” The Joe Rogan Experience host sarcastically said on Saturday. “I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now,” he told guest Tim Dillon. The latter, however, pointed out that the Teenage Dreams hitmaker and her Blue Origin crew, which included Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn, were “up there” for just “10 minutes.”
Also Read: Emily Ratajkowski, Amy Schumer and more celebs slam Blue Origin launch: ‘Destroying the planet’
Rogan quipped, “Let's not minimise this,” adding, “Let's celebrate female astronauts.” “Let’s not minimise the sacrifice they’ve made for a great nation — for the world, in fact. They’re profoundly different now,” the podcaster reiterated. To this, Dillon highlighted Perry's interest in astrophysics and astronomy, asking, “What were her findings? That’s my question. What did she learn?”
Also Read: Jeff Bezos falls face down as he tries to greet fiancee Lauren Sanchez after Blue Origin spacecraft lands. Watch
This drew another hilarious response from the famed comedian, who said of the Roar singer, “Well, she brought a daisy, which was super important.” “It shows you how quick the flight was — the dead daisy that’s snipped from its life source was still alive. Was still vibrant,” Rogan added. After a photo of Perry holding up the flower that was an ode to her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove appeared on the screen, the podcaster quipped, “Look at her nails, so pretty.”