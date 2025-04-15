Emily Ratajkowski, Amy Schumer and more celebs slam Blue Origin launch: ‘Destroying the planet’

Blue Origin has come under fire after its star-studded crew, including Lauren Sanchez and Katy Perry, launched into space for an 11-minute excursion on Monday. Amid the buzz around the historic spaceflight that marked the first all-female space crew in over 60 years, A-list celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer took to social media to slam the aerospace company and its crew for “destroying the planet” and wasting resources on a commercial trip to space. Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn, Amy Schumer slam Blue Origin star-studded spaceflight(Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski accuses Blue Origin of ‘destroying the planet’

“That space mission this morning? That’s end time s**t. Like, this is beyond parody,” Ratajkowski said in a video shared on her TikTok account. “That you care about Mother Earth, and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

The 33-year-old model urged her 2.7 million followers on the platform to “look at the state of the world” and “think about how many resources went into putting these women into space.” “For what? What was the marketing there?” Ratajkowski wondered before revealing how “disgusted” she was.

Amy Schumer hilariously mocks star-studded space flight

Schumer, on the other hand, mocked the launch with a video shared on her Instagram, in which she joked about receiving a last-minute invite to join the star-studded crew. “Guys, last second, they added me to space, and I'm going to space,” the 43-year-old quipped.

“I'm bringing this [a black panther toy] thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag, and I was on the Subway, and I got the text, and they were like, 'Do you want to go to space?' so I'm going to space,” the comedian went on, adding, “Thank you to everyone who got me here. I'll see you guys in space.”

Olivia Wilde mocks Katy Perry's dramatic reaction upon return to Earth

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde mocked the space mission by sharing a meme about Perry's dramatic reaction upon returning to Earth after spending just minutes in space. The meme, in which the Roar singer is seen kissing the ground after getting out of the space capsule, was accompanied by the text, “Getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin.”

The 41-year-old shared the hilarious meme on her Instagram Story, writing, “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.” In addition to Perry and Sanchez, the six-women crew for the spaceflight included Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn.

Olivia Munn calls Blue Origin flight ‘gluttonous’

Olivia Munn was among the first celebrities to call out the commercial space mission. “What are they doing?” she said on the April 3 episode of Today With Jenna & Friends. “I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.”

The Predator star went on to say, “What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous,” adding, “Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?”