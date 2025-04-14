Who is Amanda Nguyen? Activist, astronaut joining Blue Origin’s historic space mission

Amanda Nguyen, a prominent activist and aspiring astronaut, is set to launch aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard mission NS-31. She will be joined by Aisha Bowe, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, and Lauren Sanchez on the upcoming flight, scheduled for April 14 from Blue Origin’s launch site in West Texas. US social entrepreneur and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen attends the Time100 Most Influential People Gala in New York City.(AFP)

Who is Amanda Nguyen?

Amanda Nguyen is a trailblazing civil rights activist whose work centers on the intersection of race and gender. She is widely recognized for founding the Rise movement and for her instrumental role in advancing the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Rights Act, which was signed into US law in 2016 and later influenced policy at the United Nations. She also played a key role in catalyzing the Stop Asian Hate movement.

Her achievements have earned her international acclaim, including a nomination for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and being named one of TIME’s Women of the Year in 2022. In 2025, she published Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope, a powerful account of her personal journey and fight for justice on behalf of assault survivors.

In 2013, while studying at Harvard, Nguyen’s life changed dramatically after she was raped. Despite the trauma, she remained committed to her dream of becoming an astronaut. Choosing to report the assault anonymously, she was shocked to discover that Massachusetts law at the time allowed only six months before her rape kit could be destroyed—unless legal action was taken. Determined to seek justice not just for herself but for survivors everywhere, Nguyen launched a campaign to reform the system.

Her advocacy not only led to legislative change but also sparked a global movement. Now, as she prepares to become the first Vietnamese woman in space, Amanda Nguyen continues to inspire as both an activist and a symbol of resilience. Her upcoming journey aboard New Shepard will be a historic milestone, further amplifying her voice and mission.