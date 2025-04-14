Blue Origin NS-31 launch today: When and where to watch livestream | Details

Blue Origin’s New Shepard mission is ready to launch six remarkable women into space on April 14. This mission marks a significant milestone as the company’s first all-female crew, featuring Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez. While the world eagerly awaits the mission, here’s everything you need to know. The Blue Origin New Shepard's 11th human flight, NS-31, will carry an all-women 6-member crew to space. (X/@blueorigin)

When is the launch?

New Shepard's 11th human flight, NS-31, will lift off from the launch site in West Texas on Monday, April 14. According to Blue Origin’s website, the launch window opens at 8.30 am CDT / 7 pm IST.

Who are the crew members

Aisha Bowe: A former NASA rocket scientist and aerospace engineer, Aisha is also the founder and CEO of STEMBoard, a tech company that promotes STEM education.

Amanda Nguyễn: A bioastronautics research scientist, Amanda contributed to NASA's final shuttle mission, STS-135. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, globally recognized for her advocacy for survivors of sexual violence.

Katy Perry: The world-renowned pop star and philanthropist is known for her advocacy for social causes. Perry views this flight as a symbol of "progress for women in space and beyond."

Gayle King: An Emmy-winning journalist and co-host of CBS Mornings, Gayle is celebrated for her authenticity, journalistic integrity, and powerful storytelling. Her presence adds cultural depth to this momentous journey.

Lauren Sánchez: A licensed pilot, award-winning journalist, and the fiancee of Jeff Bezos, Lauren is leading this mission.

Kerianne Flynn: An American film producer with experience in independent cinema, Kerianne also has a successful background in fashion.

Mission details

For this mission, the crew will travel toward space at over three times the speed of sound, crossing the Kármán line—the internationally recognized boundary of space. Once there, they will unbuckle to experience weightlessness and take in breathtaking views of Earth before making a gentle return under parachutes.

Where to watch or livestream?

A livestream of the mission will be available on Blue Origin’s website, YouTube channel, and X (formerly Twitter) handle. Coverage begins on April 14 at 7 am CDT / 5.30 pm IST (April 15).