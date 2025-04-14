Blue Origin NS-31 Live Updates: Katy Perry, with all-women crew, set to go to space

Blue Origin NS-31 Launch Live Updates: The all-women crew of Blue Origin NS-31 will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Monday.

The spacecraft is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space. New Shepard is Blue Origin's full reusable, suborbital rocket system built for human flight from the beginning. During the 11-minute journey, the crew of NS-31 will soar past the Kármán line (100 km/62 miles), the internationally recognized boundary of space.

The Blue Origin NS-31 has no pilots and is fully autonomous. Its pressurized crew capsule has room for six people and is environmentally control for comport, having the largest windows to fly into space. Every astronaut on the plane has a window seat.

The ring and wedge fins of the spaceflight are aerodynamically designed to stabilize the booster and reduce fuel use on its way back to Earth.

All About Blue Origin NS-31