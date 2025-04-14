Blue Origin NS-31 Live Updates: Katy Perry, with all-women crew, set to go to space
The spacecraft is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space. New Shepard is Blue Origin's full reusable, suborbital rocket system built for human flight from the beginning. During the 11-minute journey, the crew of NS-31 will soar past the Kármán line (100 km/62 miles), the internationally recognized boundary of space.
The Blue Origin NS-31 has no pilots and is fully autonomous. Its pressurized crew capsule has room for six people and is environmentally control for comport, having the largest windows to fly into space. Every astronaut on the plane has a window seat.
The ring and wedge fins of the spaceflight are aerodynamically designed to stabilize the booster and reduce fuel use on its way back to Earth.
All About Blue Origin NS-31
- The New Shepard's development flight test program concluded in 2021 after the completion of 16 consecutive successful flight tests. This also included three successful capsule tests, which demonstrated that the crew escape system can activate safely at any point of the flight.
- NS system has been made for operational reusability and minimal maintenance between flights to bring down the cost of access to space as well reduce waste. Nearly 99 per cent of the New Shepard's dry mass is reused, including the booster, capsule, ring fin, engine, landing gear, and parachutes.
- New Shepard's BE-3PM engine is fueled by highly efficient liquid oxygen and hydrogen. The only by product of NS' engine combustion during the flight is water vapor with zero carbon emissions.
- The payload flights of New Shepard also supports a wide range of research, education, and technology development. Its human-interactive payloads extend the laboratory of space for real-world flight operations by adding skilled hands on board.
Blue Origin NS-31 Launch Live: Meet the crew; Kerianne Flynn
Having had a successful career in fashion and human resources, Kerianne Flynn has spent the last decade channeling her energy into community-building through board service and non-profit work with the Allen-Stevenson School, The High Line, and Hudson River Park. She also is passionate about the transformative power of story telling and has produced thought-provoking films such as This Changes Everything (2018), a movie which explores the history of women in Hollywood.
Kerianne was always drawn to exploration, space and hopes that her Blue Origin flight will serve as an inspiration for her son, Dex, and the next generation of dreamers.
Blue Origin NS-31 Launch Live: Meet the crew; Gayle King
Gayle King is an award-winning journalist, co-host of CBS Mornings, editor-at-large of Oprah Daily, and the host of Gayle King in the House on SiriusXM radio.
She has been recognized as a gifted, compassionate interviewer able to break through the noise, creating meaningful conversations along the way.
She stays open to new adventures, even the ones that scare her.
Blue Origin NS-31 Launch Live: Meet the crew; Amanda Nguyễn
Amanda Nguyễn is a bioastronautics research scientist who graduated from Harvard and conducted research at the Harvard Center for Astrophysics, MIT, NASA, and International Institute for Astronautical Sciences.
She also worked on the last NASA shuttle mission, STS-135, and the Kepler exoplanet mission. For Amanda's advocacy for sexual violence survivors, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and awarded TIME's Woman of the Year.
She will be the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman astronaut in space. Her flight is a symbol of US and Vietnam's reconciliation.
Blue Origin NS-31 Launch Live: Meet the crew; Aisha Bowe
A former NASA rocket scientist, entrepreneur and global STEM advocate, Aisha Bowe is the CEO of STEMBoard, an engineering firm twice named to the Inc. 5000 list. She is also the founder of LINGO, an edtech company aiming to equip one million students with essential tech skills.
This trip will make Aisha the first person of Bahamian descent to visit space. She will also carry postcards from students around the world to space and conduct three experiments, including studies on plant biology and human physiology -- taking forward her mission to explore space for the benefit of Earth.
Blue Origin NS-31 Launch Live: Meet the crew; Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Blue Origin's owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is also set to blast off to space abord New Shepard-31.
Sánchez is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author, pilot, Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, and a mother of three.
A licensed helicopter pilot, Sánchez founded Black Ops Aviation, a first female-owned and operation aerial film and production company, in 2016.
She also released her NY Times bestselling debut, children's book The Fly Who Flew to Space, in 2024.
She has won the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award in 2024 for her work in aviation.
Blue Origin NS-31 Launch Live: Meet the crew; singer Katy Perry set to roar into space
Pop star Katy Perry is all set to tough the edge of space on Monday, roaring into the cosmos on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin's New Shepard-31 human flight.
She is one of the biggest-selling female artists in Capitol Records' history, and one of the best-selling music artists of all time with over 115 billion streams.
Perry has also been an active advocate of several philanthropic causes, including as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador where she uses her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection, and her own Firework Foundation, which empowers children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts.
Blue Origin NS-31 Launch Live: How long will the space flight be?
The New Shepard-31 will undertake a 11-minute journey, during which its crew will soar past the Kármán line (100 km/62 miles), the internationally recognized boundary of space. This will allow them to experience several minutes of weightlessness and witness life-changing views of Earth.
Blue Origin NS-31 Launch Live: First all-female space crew since 1963
The Blue Origin New Shepard-31 human flight is the first all-female space crew since Valentina Tereshkova's historic solo flight in 1963.
This is also the Jeff Bezos-owned space company's 11th human flight, offering space tourism experience fors several years.
The company does not publicly communicate the price of trips made possible by its New Shepard rocket, an AFP report said.
The Blue Origin New Shepard's 11 human flight NS-31, with an all-women crew, will take off from the Launch Site One in West Texas on Monday, April 14.
