IFS officer shares rare glimpse of a majestic black panther: ‘Bagheera of Kurseong’

In a captivating post on X (formerly Twitter), Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan introduced wildlife enthusiasts to the elusive “Bagheera of Kurseong.” Sharing a breathtaking video, Kaswan showcased a majestic black panther strolling through a forest, mesmerising onlookers who eagerly recorded the rare sighting. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a mesmerising video of the rare black panther, fondly called the “Bagheera of Kurseong.”(X/@ParveenKaswan)

“This black panther from North Bengal. Bagheera of Kurseong. What a beauty,” Kaswan wrote in his post, leaving wildlife lovers in awe of the animal’s grandeur.

Watch the clip here:

The science behind the black panther

In a follow-up post, Kaswan elaborated on the unique characteristics of black panthers, explaining that their striking appearance is due to a genetic condition called melanism.

“In India, a black panther is a melanistic variant of the leopard (Panthera pardus),” he shared. “These animals appear black due to melanism, which results in excess dark pigmentation. Despite their dark coats, their characteristic leopard rosettes are often visible under certain lighting conditions.”

This fascinating detail sheds light on how black panthers stand out while retaining the iconic features of their leopard lineage.

Habitat and conservation challenges

Kaswan also highlighted the natural habitats of black panthers, noting that these enigmatic creatures are typically found in the dense tropical forests of Karnataka (Kabini Forests), Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and parts of Northeast India.

“They are elusive and solitary, making sightings rare and fascinating,” Kaswan explained. “As top predators, they play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of their ecosystems. Conservation efforts are vital for their survival, as they face threats like habitat loss and poaching.”

Rare sightings capture public imagination

The allure of black panthers continues to captivate wildlife enthusiasts. Last year, a wildlife photographer captured a heartwarming image of a black panther cub alongside its leopard mother at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.