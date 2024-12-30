IFS officer shares video of bridge built to restore forest access after river alters course

Wildlife protection often demands extraordinary efforts, and a recent post by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan offers a captivating glimpse into the challenges faced by forest officials. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kaswan showcased the construction of a bridge deep in the forest, undertaken after a river shifted its course, disrupting critical patrolling and anti-poaching duties. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of forest officials constructing a bridge in rugged terrain after a river shifted course.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

Bridge over troubled waters

The video reveals rugged terrain and a sturdy, newly constructed bridge – a remarkable testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of the forest rangers. Sharing the clip, Kaswan wrote:

“Since we have to go where nothing goes. After the river changed course, we had to make a new bridge to access the other part of the forest for protection duty.”

In an earlier post, Kaswan elaborated on the difficulties:

“Connectivity is very important for patrolling and anti-poaching duty. So during monsoon, when rivers change their courses, we have to make our own infrastructures to continue the duty. One such ongoing bridge work deep inside.”

Social media applauds the dedication

The video struck a chord with netizens, who lauded the unwavering commitment of forest officials.

One user praised, “This is extraordinary dedication. Hats off to our unsung heroes in the forests.” Another noted, “The hard work and innovation by these officers is truly inspiring. We owe them so much.” A third user commented, “Imagine doing this in such harsh conditions – true service to nature.” Another remarked, “This video is a reminder of how much effort goes into protecting wildlife.”

Some viewers expressed concern about the challenges faced by these officers. “Monsoons must make this so much harder. Respect to the team!” wrote one user. Another added, “This bridge is not just a structure; it’s a lifeline for wildlife protection.”