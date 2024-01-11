IFS officer shares pictures from cleanliness drive, requests people to ‘behave like animals’

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parween Kaswan took to X to share pictures from a cleanliness drive initiated by a range officer. He even requested people to ‘behave like animals’ when visiting forests. Wondering why? Well, because animals do not leave any trash behind. Dukchen Bhutia (left) collecting trash thrown away by tourists with her team. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

“Dukchen Bhutia is our range officer. She went to the field with a group. Found a lot of trash thrown by tourists and decided to collect it all. She is showing the way,” wrote Kaswan while sharing two photos on X. The pictures show Dukchen Bhutia and her team collecting trash thrown by people in a mountainous area.

In his tweet, Kaswan also gave an important piece of advice, “In a forest, behave like animals, they don’t spread trash.”

The tweet, since being shared a day ago, has garnered over 51,000 views. Many even retweeted the post shared by Kaswan and dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

“Sir, I even saw people throwing baby diapers from moving cars in the mountains though there were trash cans at every turn point. We can’t do anything till people realise not to throw trash here and there!” expressed an individual.

Another added, “It all starts at home, society and school. It’s sad watching such behaviour.”

“There should be fines for violators and mandatory fees for environmental protection/clean up which should be used to keep forests clean,” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “Well said, sir. Leave only footprints behind.”

“Kudos to Dukchen Bhutia, our eco-warrior in green! This act isn’t just about picking up trash; it’s a call to action for all of us to embody the pristine spirit of the wild. In the forest, let’s only leave footprints and take memories,” commented a fifth.

