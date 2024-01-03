Baby elephant reunites with mother after rescue, IAS officer tweets heart-melting pic

IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to X to share an incredible picture that captures a love-filled moment between a baby elephant and its mom. The image shows the baby peacefully sleeping on its mom after being rescued by forest officials at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Pollachi. The image shows a baby elephant sleeping next to its mother. (X/@supriyasahuias)

“When a picture is worth a million words, the rescued baby elephant after uniting with the mother takes an afternoon nap in her mother's comforting arms before moving again with the big herd. Picture taken by Forest field staff somewhere in Anamalai Tiger reserve who are keeping a watch to ensure their safety,” Sahu wrote as she shared the picture.

Earlier, she also shared a series of videos that capture glimpses of a rescue operation by Tamil Nadu forest officials that ended in the baby elephant reuniting with its mom and herd. The post also received a shoutout from business tycoon Anand Mahindra who expressed his desire to see a short film based on the rescue story by Sahu.

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 9.5 lakh views. The post has also accumulated over 10,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the picture.

“Credit to each and every TN forest department staff and volunteers who managed to reunite this calf with its mother. This picture is something that they will carry for generations. What a noble deed they have accomplished,” posted an X user. “Heartwarming picture,” added another.

“This one is very comforting to even watch! I could imagine how that calf must be feeling! Great work is happening in India. Kudos,” posted a third. “A baby elephant sleeping peacefully with its mother - a heartwarming reminder of the gentle, strong bond in the animal kingdom,” joined a fourth. “Fantabulous efforts. Kudos to everyone involved,” wrote a fifth.