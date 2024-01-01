Anand Mahindra thinks this elephant rescue story should be made into a short film

Anand Mahindra took to X to reshare a post about a rescue operation. Originally tweeted by an IAS officer, the share documents how forest officials reunited a lost baby elephant with her mother. The image shows a rescued elephant baby with its mom. (X/@supriyasahuias)

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the post about the incident that took place in Tamil Nadu. “The year ends on a heartwarming note for us at TN Forest Department, as our Foresters united a lost baby elephant with her mother and the herd after rescue in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve at Pollachi. The little calf was found searching for the mother when field teams spotted her. With the help of drones and experienced forest watchers, the herd was located and the tiny calf was safely reunited. Teams are still on ground for monitoring. Kudos to Ramasubramanian, CF, Bhargava Teja FD, Range officer Manikantan and the entire team,” she wrote.

Anand Mahindra reposted the tweet and wrote, “Bravo Supriya Sahu! You’ve demonstrated that compassion and technology are a powerful combination that can help humans be peaceful co-habitants of this planet. Make a short film out of this wonderful story, please.”

Take a look at the post shared by the business tycoon:

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 3.1 lakh views. Additionally, the share has also accumulated close to 4,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this rescue video?

“What great work and dedication,” tweeted an X user. “That's a very proactive step. The concern is how animals will hunt for food when we are occupying the lovely nature for the sake of our enjoyment,” added another.

“Kudos to the forest team for their work,” praised a third. “Elephants are important ecosystem engineers. The connection between the disappearance of elephants, the health of our forests and climate change provides yet another reason for governments to invest more resources in conservation,” wrote a fourth.