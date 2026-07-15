'Will not entertain': Supreme Court rejects plea against SRK’s Mannat revamp

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition raising alleged environmental violations over the addition of two floors to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow ’Mannat’ in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat in Mumbai on June 10, 2023. (AFP)

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “We have serious doubts about your bonafides. Once we have a doubt, we will not entertain your plea.”

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Santosh Daundkar, an environmental activist, challenging dismissal of his plea by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone, Pune on September 16, 2025.

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Petition sought to quash 7th-8th floors at SRK's Mannat The petition sought to quash the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance on January 3, 2025 granted for constructing the seventh and eighth floors at the actor’s sprawling residence. His wife, Gauri Khan, was also named as a party by Daundkar in his plea before NGT and the top court.

Senior advocate Shoeb Alam, representing the petitioner, told the court that the rules were given a go-by and such a concession could not be made to a person who happens to be a leading actor.

He stated that any construction in the area where ‘Mannat’ is situated requires prior environmental clearance from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) for any project with a total investment cost of over ₹5 crore. This was not obtained, the petitioner alleged.

Alam further argued that the entire plot in question was earlier earmarked for an art gallery in the statutory development plan and this requirement was deleted in June 2004 without mandatory permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). The actor’s residence already had six floors in addition to two levels of basement.

The CRZ clearance allowed the actor to have a basement, ground floor up to the eighth floor with a total height of over 37 metres.

Alam said that NGT refused to go beyond the CRZ clearance of 2025 as he alleged that in the course of constructing the structure, two heritage structures were demolished without prior mandatory approval of MoEFCC. The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said, “You are resurrecting a heritage building claim now.”

The court also turned down Alam’s request to send the matter back to NGT.