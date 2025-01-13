Irritated elephant runs after reckless man who repeatedly teases it. This happens next

A video shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shows an elephant chasing after a man in a hair-raising encounter that could frighten anyone watching. However, the forest officer posed a question to social media that might make you see the video in a different manner. The clip begins with a man running on a road and an elephant chases him.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

The clip begins with a man running on a road in the middle of a forest and behind him is a elephant, charging straight ahead. The terrifying video can might make you assume that the animal is angrily chasing the man but if you watch for a few more minutes, it becomes clear why.

After running for a while, the man stops and begins chasing the elephant. He mocks it by pretending to attack. He jumps from side to side to agitate the animal. The elephant appears stressed and tries to get away. Voices jeering and cheering the man can be heard on the video. The man continues to tease the elephant till it runs back to its herd.

Take a look at the video here:

The IFS officer shared the video with the caption, "Identify the animal in this video."

Forest officer's warning

Condemning the actions of the man, he said, "Maybe you are young and you can outrun the elephants. But these irritated animals don’t behave peacefully if they see other human for next few days. Don’t irritate wild animals for your fun."

Kumar said that elephants are highly intelligent animals and their interactions with humans can significantly influence their behavior. "Harassment or irritation by humans can lead to several behavioral changes in elephants in the subsequent days. Harassing elephants is not only unethical but also has tangible consequences on their well-being and behavior, posing risks to both animals and humans," he warned, adding that it might appear to be fun to tease animals but it can put others in danger.

