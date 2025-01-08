Elephant grabs man with trunk, tosses him into air at Kerala temple festival. Spine-chilling video

As many as 17 people were injured, including one critically, when an elephant became agitated during the Puthiyangadi annual 'nercha' at the BP Angadi annual festival at a mosque in Kerala's Malappuram district late last night. The incident occurred in Tirur, where hundreds had gathered to witness the spectacle. The terrifying incident took place at the Puthiyangadi temple festival at Tirur, Kerala. (X/@ANI)

Footage from the event shows five elephants, adorned with golden plates, parading through the crowd as people tried to capture the moment on their cameras. However, one of the elephants, named Pakkathu Sreekuttan, suddenly became agitated. Despite Mahout's efforts to regain control, the elephant charged into the crowd, causing widespread panic.

In the chaos, the elephant lifted one man into the air and tossed him, leaving him critically injured. Reportedly, the man was admitted to MIMS Hospital with serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in Kotakkal. The majority of the injuries were caused by a stampede-like situation as people scrambled to find safety.

Take a look at the video:

Multiple men attempted to restrain the elephant using chains, but it took nearly two hours to calm the animal. Once subdued, the elephant was secured near a mast to prevent any further incidents.

Earlier this week,a 37-year-old tribal man succumbed to injuries after being trampled by a wild elephant while walking through a dense forest near Nilambur

The incident occurred at the Poochappara settlement in the Karulai forest range when Mani, a member of the Cholanaikkan community, and a group of others were returning to their hamlet after dropping his children at a tribal hostel.

Earlier in November, another tragic incident occurred in Chennai when a 45-year-old mahout and his relative were killed after being trampled by a temple elephant. The incident took place at the Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, located in Thoothukudi district.

Udhayakumar and his relative, Sivabalan, succumbed to their injuries at a hospital where they were taken after being attacked by the elephant. The elephant, named Deivanai, was inside its shed at the temple when Sivabalan reportedly attempted to enter the enclosure.