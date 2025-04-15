Jeff Bezos falls face down as he tries to greet fiancee Lauren Sanchez after Blue Origin spacecraft lands. Watch

Jeff Bezos fell face down in an attempt to greet his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, after the Blue Origin spacecraft landed on Earth following an 11-minute trip to space on Monday. In a now-viral video, the Amazon founder is seen tripping as he rushes to the door of the space capsule carrying the journalist and her all-female crew, including Katy Perry and Gayle King. Jeff Bezos stands as Lauren Sanchez comes out of the capsule in which she, Pop star Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, and other participants, landed back on earth after blasting off into space on a Blue Origin rocket, as part of the New Shepard Mission NS-31, marking the first all-female flight crew in more than six decades, in West Texas, Texas, U.S., April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video. Blue Origin/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Jeff Bezos falls face down after Blue Origin spaceflight carrying fiancee Lauren Sanchez lands

The clip, which has been making rounds on social media, shows an excited Bezos trying to make his way around the capsule shortly after it landed back in Texas. The 61-year-old failed to notice a small ditch in the ground, causing him to take a tumble during the live stream of the star-studded spaceflight.

However, Bezos quickly got back up and continued to make his way to the door of the capsule. He went on to open up the latch, allowing Sanchez and her fellow space travellers to come out. The Blue Origin founder stood outside with his arms wide open to welcome his fiancee, who quickly got down the space pod to embrace him.

The mishap sparked a buzz online, with netizens joking about the entrepreneur being too excited to see his fiancee. “Bezos was so excited to hug his fiancée post-landing, he tripped and hit the ground. Billionaire moves—grace not included,” an X user wrote. “His workouts apparently don’t include balance training,” another quipped.

One more user joked, “To his credit, he got back up fast as hell,” while another added, “To his credit, he got back up fast as hell.” “In his defense, he stepped in a big hole. It happens. Glad he didn’t break anything,” yet another user wrote in Bezos' defence.