Blue Origin's star-studded crew wore custom space suits Lauren Sanchez helped design: ‘Flattering and sexy’

The all-female Blue Origin crew went into space in style, donning custom-made suits that Lauren Sanchez helped design. The 55-year-old, one of the six women onboard the spaceflight, teamed up with Monse co-founders Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim to create "flattering and sexy" looks for Monday's historic 11-minute excursion.

Here's all you need to know about custom Blue Origin spacesuits Lauren Sanchez helped design

“Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman,” Sanchez, who is Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' fiancee, told the New York Times. The discussions about the spacesuits for the flight, which included Katy Perry, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, Amanda Nguyen and Aisha Bowe, began in 2024.

“We really didn’t know where to start,” Garcia told the outlet, adding that “there’s no precedent” to it as “all the references are men’s spacesuits.” The fashion designer revealed that while comfort was important when it came to the suit's fitting, they also wanted “something that was a little dangerous, like a motocross outfit. Or a ski suit. Flattering and sexy.”

Garcia further shared that they “even had a meeting on what underwear Lauren is going to wear,” to which Sanchez said, “Skims!” Meanwhile, Kim shared, “I, personally, would want to look very slim and fitted in my outfit.”

After months of brainstorming, they decided on blue bodycon jumpsuits made from flame-resistant stretch neoprene. The suits included functional details like a compression layer, a belt, zippers on the bottoms for an optional flared look, and a dual-zip front. To ensure a proper fit, each crew member had their body 3-D scanned.

“I think the suits are elegant,” Sánchez said, adding that they “also bring a little spice to space.” King was equally satisfied as she thought they looked “professional and feminine at the same time.” The television personality noted that the spacesuits were “something we had never seen before.”