Katy Perry's heart-touching reaction after coming back to Earth from space goes viral

Katy Perry on Monday accomplished her dream to be in space as she was the part of Blue Origin's first all-female crew, which went beyond Earth’s atmosphere in more than six decades. When Katy Perry stepped out of the space capsule, which returned to Earth with all six ladies safely, she was holding a daisy, after her daughter's name.(Blue Origin)

In a viral video on X, Perry can be seen kissing the flower first and then the ground as the Blue Origin's CEO welcomed the all-women crew on their sucessful return from space, with people in attendance cheering for the team.

Before leaving for the space, Perry left a brief message on her X page: “I LOVE YOU.”

“It's historical. A flight to space,” she said in a video uploaded on her Instagram account before the launch.

‘Earth looked... it was quiet’: Lauren Sanchez shares her experience

Broadcaster Gayle King too kissed the Earth as she stepped out of the spacecraft.

As Lauren Sanchez was the first to step out of the capsule, she hugged her fiancee Bezos.

“Earth looked... it was quiet. It was so quiet,” Sanchez stated on Blue Origin's live broadcast. “I don't think you can describe it. It was quiet, but also really alive. We're all in this together. That's all I could think about. We're all so connected.”

Expressing her “complete and utter joy and gratefulness”, Sanchez quipped that she “had to come back” since she is getting married to Bezos.

Oprah Winfrey becomes emotional

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey shared a video of King and the other members of the NS-31 crew heading to the launchpad on Monday. Winfrey was present for the launch as King seemed to wipe away tears.

Filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, researcher and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen, and former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe were also the part of the NS-31 Mission team.