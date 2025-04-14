Katy Perry heard singing as Blue Origin rocket reaches space; Oprah Winfrey in tears | Watch

Katy Perry, a part of the Blue Origin crew on Monday, could be heard singing as the New Shephard rocket reached space. Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey, who was on the ground cheering for her best friend Gayle King, was visibly emotional as the rocket blasted off. Along with Perry, five other women were on the rocket - Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Lauren Sánchez, and Kerianne Flynn. Pop star Katy Perry and others blast off into space on a Blue Origin rocket, as part of the New Shepard Mission NS-31(via REUTERS)

The New Shepard rocket blasted off on the quick up-and-down trip from West Texas. As soon as the capsule was up in space, the six women were given a minute to unbuckle and experience weightlessness. Soon, after the announcement, Katy Perry was heard singing.

Reacting to Perry singing, one social media user wrote: “The screaming?!! Omg was that Katy Perry singing in space like she said she would?”

“Katy Perry singing is definitely to keep her nerves intact! Cause woooo!” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Gayle King's best friend Oprah Winfrey was in tears.

Watch:

Blue Origin declined to reveal how much the flight cost or who paid what. The trip comes two months before Sanchez and Bezos marry in Venice. It was the 11th human spaceflight for the Washington state-based company, founded by Bezos in 2000 after making a fortune with Amazon. Bezos strapped in for Blue Origin's first space tourist flight in 2021 and accompanied the latest crew to the pad.

The celebrity launch was the nation's first spaceflight where women filled each seat. The only other all-female crew in 64 years of human spaceflight was back in 1963. That's when Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova launched by herself, becoming the first woman in space. Tereshkova spent three days off the planet.

(With AP inputs)