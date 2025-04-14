Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez don designer suits for all-female flight to space: ‘putting the ‘ass’ in astronaut’

If you’ve somehow been living under a rock, we’ve got one of the most out-of-this-world announcements for you: the first all-female civilian crew on a spaceflight is officially ready to blast off today — and yes, they’re wearing designer outfits. Naturally! The squad is led by none other than the ever-glamorous Lauren Sanchez (Jeff Bezos’ fiancée) and also includes global pop-star Katy Perry, who’ll be joining along with a crew of other incredible women, all set to take off on the Blue Origin spaceflight. All-female Blue Origin flight donned in their new space suits

All about the space suits: Where Star Trek meets Vegas glam

The hype surrounding the flight is real, and the main reason is the designer space suits! If you thought a group of well-connected, filthy rich ladies were going to go to space in a baggy space suit, you really need to bring it back to the box. These ladies have opted for something a little more… fashion-forward. Enter the jewel-toned, figure-hugging space suits designed by the powerhouse duo Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the co-founders of Monse, and also the creative directors at luxury fashion brand Oscar de la Renta.

Ms. Sanchez reached out to the Monse design duo, who took the challenge head-on and gave her exactly what she needed — a striking mix of Star Trek up top paired with Vegas Elvis energy downstairs (i.e. who ever heard of flared pants on a space suit?). These suits aren’t just stylish; they’re also practical since they’re not made of the usual stiff, shiny polyester fabric that you typically might see in astronaut gear. Instead, they’re crafted from flame-resistant stretch neoprene, giving them a sleek, body-con feel that’s totally out of this world.

Fernando Garcia explains, “Simplicity was important, and comfort, and fit, but we also wanted something that was a little dangerous, like a motocross outfit. Or a ski suit. Flattering and sexy.” And sexy they are! They even had a meeting on what underwear Lauren is going to wear,” Mr. Garcia said. “Skims!” Ms. Sánchez responded.

The Monse-designed suits are sleek and have a compression layer that smooths everything out. They come with a dual-zip front (giving that ‘just unzipped’ vibe), a slight mandarin collar, and even a belt to cinch at the waist. Oh, and the best part? The zippers on the side of each calf, allowing the wearer to create a flared effect for a little extra drama. “

As Katy Perry said: “We’re putting the ‘ass’ in astronaut.” And honestly, she’s not wrong.

About the flight and crew

In addition to Perry and Sanchez, the crew includes an impressive lineup of women who have already made waves in their respective fields. There’s Kerianne Flynn, a producer and Sanchez's close friend, Aisha Bowe, a former NASA engineer and the CEO of STEMBoard, as well as Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics researcher and advocate for survivors of sexual assault. And let’s not forget Gayle King, Emmy-winning journalist and co-host of CBS Mornings, who’ll also be soaring to the stars.

Now, let’s talk about the space trip itself. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will take off with Perry and the rest of the crew on April 14, at 7:00 PM IST (India Standard Time), soaring to an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) above Earth. Once they cross the Karman line (the internationally recognised boundary of space), they’ll experience about four minutes of weightlessness.

After those few minutes of weightlessness, the capsule will return to Earth, guided by three parachutes to ensure a soft landing. The entire mission has been said to last about 10 minutes.

Where to watch

Blue Origin will be broadcasting the flight live, and you won’t want to miss it. Coverage starts at 5:30 PM IST, with the mission itself taking off at 7:00 PM IST. You can catch the whole thing on Blue Origin’s official website or their X account. You can also catch live updates on the Hindustan Times website, here.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to watch history being made. The first all-female crew in space? Check. And they're doing it in Oscar de la Renta. Because when you’re out-of-this-world fabulous, why not dress the part?