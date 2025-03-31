Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez spotted shopping at Dolce & Gabbana in Milan ahead of Venice wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were recently spotted in Milan for a fitting at Dolce & Gabbana ahead of their star-studded wedding, TMZ reported. On Sunday, the couple was photographed leaving the luxury fashion store hand-in-hand as several people seemingly carried multiple bags for them. CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez stop at Dolce & Gabbana in Milan for fitting ahead of Venice wedding

In the photos obtained by the outlet, the Amazon founder was seen walking out of the star while holding hands with Sanchez. For the outing, Bezos sported a black T-shirt and navy jacket, pairing the look with black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the Emmy-winning journalist donned a long black leather overcoat with a black top and checkered pants. The 55-year-old paired the look with pointed black heels and a brown handbag. She also wore dark aviator sunglasses.

Bezos and Sanchez spent “a couple hours” inside the Dolce & Gabbana store, per the outlet. However, it is unclear if they made wedding purchases. In the photos, some people were seen carrying clothing in white bags as they walked towards their vehicle. Their Sunday outing comes amid the buzz around their marriage ceremony, which is reportedly scheduled for the end of June in Venice, Italy.

The ceremony, which has been dubbed the “wedding of the century” by the soon-to-be bride's brother Paul Sanchez, will be attended by several A-list celebrities. The star-studded guest list, as reported by the outlet, includes Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Jewel. Leonardo DiCaprio and Barbara Streisand are also on the list, per Page Six, according to which there will be around 200 guests.