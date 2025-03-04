Oscars 2025: Julia Fox, Olivia Wilde, Doja Cat — is the naked dress here to stay?

Never not controversial, even the very concept of a naked dress, will always stir the pot. It's too soon to forget Bianca Censori's Grammys moment, when she dropped her burly black coat to reveal — well, nearly nothing. Now whether she and hubby Kanye West left the premises on their own accord or were escorted out (as several reports suggested), we can't really say for sure; but one thing is certain — Bianca's little self-expression skit was nowhere near as gracefully received as the naked dress parade at the Oscars this year. But then again, specimens of the latter happened to be significantly more tastefully done. So for the afterparty red carpet that was and the many iconic specimens of the aesthetic over the years, here's a roundup for you. Julia Fox to Olivia Wilde: The naked dress made quite the resurgence at the Oscars 2025 after party

Julia Fox

An effortless and breathtaking ode to the Breath of Venus, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in a dreamily sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress. The breasts stood bare but her hair extensions wrapped around her waist and down, through the dress, to create quite the red carpet moment. The nude makeup and mesh toe pumps were the final details of the look.

Olivia Wilde

Lace and tulle was Olivia Wilde's aesthetic for the evening as she turned out in a Victorian-themed number from Chemena Kamali’s Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection. Matching sheer underwear, a gold clutch and Buccellati silver pendant necklace neatly tied up the look. Risque, but not quite and we love the subtle balance.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat took the naked dress aesthetic through quite the Hollywood-coded route, stepping out in a custom-made Balmain number. The trompe l’oeil naked dress featured leopard embroidery and was hand-crafted by 46 artisans over the course of 5,600 hours. The ensemble was actually inspired by a 1953 Pierre Balmain haute couture dress.

Megan Thee Stallion

Though not entirely a naked dress per se, Megan Thee Stallion did still bare her breasts, save for the green nipple pasties. The rationale? "I just really wanted to give like 'she’s baring it all at Vanity Fair.' She’s definitely giving Poison Ivy", she shared.

Over the years

Kate Moss

Kate Moss had no idea that the minimalist and metallic slip dress she threw on in 1993 would make for one of her most iconic public moments for decades to come. And here's the catch, the supermodel didn't even know she was going all 'naked' for the red carpet. In a 2022 interview with British Vogue, she revealed, "I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper".

Britney Spears

The Toxic music video is iconic for a thousand reasons, but Britney in a rhinestone encrusted, completely sheer bodysuit, tops the list. The jury's still out on whether a bodysuit makes the cut to be considered part of the naked dress wave, but it's the vision that counts!

Jennifer Lopez

Almost as iconic as Kate Moss' 1993 candid portrait, Jennifer Lopez shook the world with her very sheer and thoroughly sarong-coded Versace jungle print chiffon maxi for the Grammys back in 2000. Nearly see-through and entirely plunging, the dress left very little to the imagination, though in a very tasteful way.

Rihanna

In 2014, Rihanna went full burlesque, dripping in crystals — 216,000 to be exact — in her Adam Selman dress for the CFDA Fashion Awards. The glistening head scarf, the matching sheer and shimmering elbow gloves and some casually wrapped over faux fur, were the perfect finishing touches.

Florence Pugh

Right before Florence Pugh was announced as a global ambassador for Valentino, she made a pre-debut of sorts back in 2022, in this frilly yet frisky puffed up tulle gown, going nearly completely commando on the chest. The dress drew significant flak at the time, but we still think this was a complete slay.

What's your take on the legacy and resurgence of the naked dress?