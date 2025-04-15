Wendy’s shocking jab at Katy Perry after her space return fumes netizens; ‘Just weird and unprofessional’

Fans were shocked when Wendy's, a fast food chain famous for its snarky social media presence, targeted pop diva Katy Perry on X after her return to the Earth from a Blue Origin space mission. Wendy's took veiled dig at Katy Perry/(Blue Origin)

Perry recently spent about 11 minutes in suborbital space with an all-female crew on a Blue Origin flight.

‘Can we send her back’: Wendy's takes swipe at Katy Perry

While many admirers were celebrating Perry's brief journey, Wendy's decided to take a veiled dig at the singer.

Wendy's responded to a user who said that Perry was in space just for ten minutes by saying, “Don't short change her, it was eleven minutes.”

It all started when Pop Crave tweeted, “Katy Perry has returned from space.” In response, Wendy's surprisingly stated, “Can we send her back” with no punctuation mark.

Wendy's went on to upload a picture of Perry kissing the ground after the trip, adding fuel to the flames. It captioned the video as “I kissed the ground and I liked it,” which was a lighthearted reference to her popular song.

Here's how Internet reacted to Wendy's trolling of Katy Perry

Some users assumed it was harmless pop star trolling, while others highlighted the timing and the latest headlines regarding Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Clapping back at Wendy's, one X user wrote: “Wendy honey, you're just mad nobody be eating you out anymore.”

While another said, “This intern needs new jokes,” the third user commented, “Wendy’s intern about to get fired for random unprovoked haterism.”

“Just weird and unprofessional,” one more chimed in.

Katy Perry's space mission

In a rare appearance, Perry's 4-year-old daughter also experienced the launch, giving the celebrity's space milestone a personal touch.

After traveling to space on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket, Perry and five other women made a safe return to Earth.

Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez and CBS host Gayle King accompanied the singer, stating that hearing Perry perform Louis Armstrong's “What a Wonderful World” during the space journey was one of the flight's highlights.

Following her return, Perry stated that she felt “super connected to life” and “so connected to love”.

The six women experienced a brief period of weightlessness during the approximately 11-minute voyage, which lifted them more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) above Earth, moving beyond the globally acknowledged space border.