Matthew Perry's ex reveals the ‘wild’ text she received from him before his death

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 15, 2025 11:15 PM IST

Matthew Perry reached out to ex Ione Skye days before his death.

Matthew Perry sent a deeply emotional message to his ex, Ione Skye, just days before his tragic death in October 2023. The Friends actor, who passed away at the age of 54 due to the "acute effects" of ketamine, took the time to reflect on their past relationship in a message that Skye has since described as "wild."

Days before his death, Matthew Perry sent an emotional text to ex Ione Skye, reminiscing about their past. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Days before his death, Matthew Perry sent an emotional text to ex Ione Skye, reminiscing about their past. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Perry’s ‘wild’ message to his ex before his death

Skye revealed in her new memoir which is titled, Say Everything that Perry texted her, “Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and "In Your Eyes" started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are . . . I hope you are healthy and happy." She told The Mirror US that his text was very “out of the blue,” adding, “Anyone who's despairing, it's just the worst. And so I'm just like, 'This is horrible.'"

She continued, “And the thought of people can't get out of those periods. It just, I feel for anyone like that." Speaking about Matthew's message, she then said, "It was very wild because every once in a while we text, but that was really out of the blue. So I was really surprised."

Skye also revealed to the outlet that Perry’s text made her happy “It was so, such a warm text. It was so nice," as reported by The Mirror US.

Skye regrets not calling Perry

In her memoir, Skye revealed that she wished she had called Perry to catch up when he reached out to her. She added, “But no one talked on the phone anymore. So, after a brief, sweet text exchange, we signed off as friends." The two met for the first time when they were teenagers and the Say Anything actor added that it was “beautiful to have had that time” together. They went on to have a sexual relationship for a brief period.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
